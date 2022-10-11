Lubrizol® and Eaton® Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Turnkey, Sustainable Immersion Cooling Systems

WICKLIFFE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaton Corporation® and The Lubrizol Corporation® have announced a collaboration designed to accelerate development of reliable and sustainable turnkey immersion cooling solutions for data centers, AI, edge and far edge computing applications, today and in the future.

“This partnership will leverage Lubrizol’s market-leading CompuZol™ family of patented thermal management immersion fluids, designed and formulated specifically for data centers and related applications, and Eaton’s leadership in the data center market and comprehensive range of products, services, engineering, and manufacturing solutions,” said Matt Joyce, Vice President, Corporate New Business Development for Lubrizol. “Both of our companies are committed to increasing energy efficiencies and offering sustainable solutions for data centers and digital infrastructure.”

“Eaton is committed to support state-of-the-art physical infrastructure solutions which require the next level of cooling, be it high-performance computing in a data center or remote edge computing sites dealing with a harsh environment. Lubrizol’s thermal management fluids are the perfect solution to address these new challenges and facilitate the deployment of modern IT workloads,” said Hervé Tardy, Vice President, Strategy & Marketing for Eaton CPDI.

Globally, traditional, cloud and hyperscale data centers consume an estimated 150 to 200 terawatt hours of electricity annually, with as much as one-third to one-half going to conventional air-cooling and HVAC systems. With most of the world’s electricity still coming from fossil fuel-based generation sources, the need to reduce energy consumption in data centers is compelling.

Cooling servers by immersing them in specially formulated thermal management fluids in advanced server tanks offers a more sustainable approach and superior cooling, along with greater computing density, energy efficiency, longer server life and deployment flexibility. Immersion cooling also makes greater computing power more accessible in regions of the world where standard air-cooled data centers are challenged due to high ambient temperatures or poor air quality.

Both Lubrizol and Eaton will be exhibitors at the upcoming Open Compute Project Global Summit, October 18-20, 2022, in San Jose, CA.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, leverages its unmatched science and innovation to solve complex challenges for customers, drive sustainable and measurable results and help millions of people, communities and businesses around the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better every day. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About Eaton Corporation

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society. Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.