Adlumin Launches New Tiered Partner Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced the expansion of its CRN 5-star Advantage Partner Program to feature a new tiered model, certified engineering program and more. The new model aims to reward partners as they make more significant investments and commitments to the company and sell Adlumin’s cybersecurity platform and services as a part of their business.

The Adlumin Advantage Partner Program, alongside the MSP and channel program, aims to build powerful partnerships through simple, value-based, and profitable opportunities. The new tiered program will feature three tiers, Advantage, Silver and Gold, offering various benefits at each level; benefits will be based on each partner’s volume and certifications with Adlumin.

“Adlumin provides a channel partner program that rewards a true partnership, where high margin and loyalty helps our team feel confident to bring our customers to the table. The sales assistance and multiple-year protection are off the charts. Adlumin hit a home run,” says Craig Smith, President of BorderLAN Inc. “BorderLAN provides various cyber security solutions throughout the U.S. to thousands of customers and we pride ourselves on introducing innovative yet affordable solutions that help save our customers from cyber catastrophe. We are proud to hitch our wagon to Adlumin.”

The new model will include quarterly rebates and a Market Development Funds (MDF) accrual program to help increase the profitability of partners’ businesses. Rebate offerings will increase partner profitability as they continue investing in their cybersecurity practices with Adlumin products and services. The MDF program will allow partners to accrue marketing dollars in their Adlumin partner marketing wallet based on their quarterly net ARR sales of Adlumin products and services.

“Evolving the Adlumin Advantage Partner Program to include a tiered benefits program creates an opportunity for our partners to leverage their relationship with Adlumin to provide cybersecurity solutions and business outcomes for their customers,” says Jim Adams, CRO at Adlumin. “Our partners remain our main priority and we are continuously working to strengthen our program benefits and build mutually beneficial relationships while delivering a superior product and services.”

The company will also introduce the Adlumin Certified Engineer (A.C.E) to their partner program offerings. A.C.E. is a new certification and learning track for partner sales engineers focused on providing technical expertise on the Adlumin platform and services. The certification consists of online training videos and short exams after each segment.

The Adlumin Advantage enables partners to develop strong expertise in various technology areas to serve their customers better and invest in their cybersecurity journey. The company has plans to continuously evolve the program to meet the needs of its partners, customers and the overall industry.

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform plus extended risk management and security services. The platform focuses on advanced cyber threats, system vulnerabilities, and sprawling IT operations to command greater visibility, stop threats, reduce your business risk, and automate compliance. Adlumin leverages powerful machine learning, identifies critical threats, automates remediation rules and systems updates, and provides live continuous compliance reporting. www.adlumin.com

