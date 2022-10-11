Acxiom's Real Identity Solution Enriches Tealium’s AudienceStream Customer Data Platform

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a new offering in partnership with Tealium, a trusted leader in the customer data platform (CDP) marketscape. This partnership brings Acxiom's award-winning Real Identity™ solution to Tealium's AudienceStream™ CDP, providing brands with a global, scalable framework to eliminate blind spots, identify predictive behavioral clues, and reveal confirmed interests. Marketers can then use that deep, actionable insight to create experiences that strengthen connection with every engagement, increasing sales, improving satisfaction, and growing customer lifetime loyalty and value.

"Out of the box, this new integration can help advertisers discover customer journeys across paid and owned digital experiences, resolving one of the trickiest marketing challenges brands face today," said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer at Acxiom. "Our Real Identity product enhances Tealium's CDP deterministic capabilities by collecting and merging customer identities based on probabilistic matching and enriching owned data. Brands can now unify their data, generate customer insights, drive marketing goals, and activate experiences within one easy-to-use privacy-compliant tool."

Available in the U.S. and expanding into Europe, the Real Identity and AudienceStream CDP integration empowers marketers to:

Build first-party ID graphs with brand-owned tags using a combination of the best probabilistic and deterministic data available

Increase enterprise-level use cases from operations to marketing to data governance

Consistently connect people across digital touchpoints and channels, on- and offline

Understand individual customer behavior, how they interact with brands and what resonates

Activate customer insights based on real-time intelligence

Optimize marketing spend by reaching only people with demonstrated interest

Create customer experiences that meet marketing goals

“We’re excited to bring to market a single, no-code solution that builds holistic customer views and audiences, activates them in real time and ultimately leads to an enhanced, more connected experience for our customers,” said Mike Anderson, CTO at Tealium. “With third-party cookie deprecation on the brink, identity resolution-backed strategies have never been more important. That’s why Tealium’s best-of-breed CDP stack combined with Acxiom’s strong identity capabilities is the optimal combination for organizations looking to accelerate time-to-value, increase ROI and future-proof their business.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.