BHMI’s Concourse Ensures Cuscal Is Positioned To Support NPP Australia’s PayTo As Solution Goes Live For Payment Service Providers

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the need for faster, more efficient payment options, Australia’s New Payment Platform (NPP) has begun the rollout for its much-anticipated PayTo digital payments solution, augmenting real-time, account-to-account payments. As a primary participant for NPP Australia, leading independent payments solution provider Cuscal Limited is ready to enable PayTo’s back-office needs and requirements supported by the Concourse Financial Software Suite® from leading payments software provider BHMI.

Cuscal enables NPP payment processing and settlement services for more than 60 banks and payment service providers – half of the market participants. BHMI's Concourse helps extend the back-office support for Cuscal's NPP settlement and disputes processing to PayTo, including enhanced reporting functions and disputes support for investigations and claims that pass through Cuscal’s API connection with the NPP system. PayTo functions must also align to ISO 20022 payments messaging standards like all NPP transactions, which Concourse will continue to support under the new service’s capabilities.

In addition to enhanced visibility and control over payment options, PayTo users will also be able to authorize third parties to initiate payments on their behalf at the NPP network level. Since 2018, NPP Australia has allowed money to move between different financial institutions’ NPP-connected accounts in seconds, but customers had to initiate payments themselves.

From this month, several Cuscal sponsored payment service providers will begin offering PayTo to merchants and businesses, including Azupay, Ezypay, Monoova, Paypa Plane and Zai.

“We are excited at the speed and efficiency PayTo will offer to users, but when it comes to the real-time back-office processes like disputes, you not only have to be fast, you must also be certain,” said Nathan Churchward, Payments Domain Lead for Cuscal Limited. “BHMI’s Concourse helps us ensure both while providing the power and flexibility necessary to support the continuously evolving needs and broad use cases empowered by PayTo for the NPP platform.”

“We are pleased to continue our ongoing partnership with Cuscal helping to ensure its back-office support is ready to meet the demands for NPP Australia’s evolving capabilities like PayTo,” said Lynne Baldwin, President of BHMI. “Concourse offers our clients the configurability they need to keep pace with the shifting digital payments and transaction landscape. We look forward to PayTo’s rollout and helping Cuscal continue to deliver the best experiences for their NPP clients and users.”

About Cuscal

For more than 50 years, Cuscal has championed competition in banking and payments in Australia by leveraging its scale, banking knowledge, technical background, and regulatory expertise. Cuscal specializes in delivering reliable and secure solutions that support the flow of transactional data between customers and enterprises, ensuring fair access to the Australian payments and banking ecosystem. To learn more about Cuscal, please visit https://www.cuscalpayments.com.au/.

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite® – a unique integrated collection of back office products that allow companies to adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments quickly and easily. Concourse is a cohesive and integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the cost and complexity of back office processing. Concourse’s continuous processing, near real-time architecture and powerful rules engine is ideally suited for new payment initiatives like P2P and enables companies to perform back office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn more about BHMI, please visit www.bhmi.com.