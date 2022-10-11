Sparkfly and Krystal Partner to Elevate the Brand’s Customer Engagement and Offer Management Systems

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers, announced today they have been selected by Krystal to modernize and elevate the brand’s customer experience at each of its locations across the country.

Krystal will leverage Sparkfly’s intelligent middleware platform to modernize its digital guest experience at all touchpoints including real-time connectivity to their in-store POS, web and mobile app ordering technologies developed by Plein Air, and all digital engagement channels to enable personalization at scale. With the addition of Sparkfly’s digital wallet to its web and mobile app ordering technologies, Krystal will now be able to leverage real-time transaction data to deliver personalized rewards through Sparkfly’s offer management solution in collaboration with their marketing and service platforms.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to work with such a beloved brand as Krystal,” said Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. “Sparkfly’s goal is always to bring a heightened level of sophistication to today’s digitally-savvy brands, so they can provide a transformative customer experience and positively impact the overall dining experiences.”

“In order to drive long-term loyalty and profits at scale, it is imperative that we know who our most valuable guests are—and what keeps them coming back,” said Krystal CMO Casey Terrell. “Sparkfly’s intelligent middleware coupled with real-time customer insights and dynamic offers will give us the ability to continue to surprise and delight our customers for their time and commitment to our brand.”

“This is the next generation of personalized customer engagement,” said Plein Air Founder and Co-CEO Paul McEnany. “With Sparkfly and the Krystal team, we’re creating more flexible and engaging experiences that both improve the value of the site and mobile app for users and the Krystal business.”

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Del Taco, Bloomin’ Brands, and Great Clips unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal has also been named one of the “Most Craveable Burgers” and in 2022 was named a “Breakout Brand.”

