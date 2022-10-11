Vesta Announces Truework Integration to Streamline Verifications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta, the next generation loan origination system (LOS), today announced a first class integration with Truework, an income verification platform. Built directly into the lender workflow, the Truework API allows for instant access to millions of income and employment records. Lenders of all sizes can now take advantage of Truework’s verifications for any applicant directly from the Vesta LOS, without ever disrupting their workflow.

As today’s lenders pursue true end-to-end digital automation, the need for streamlining the time to close, converting borrowers faster, and reducing operational costs becomes more and more critical. With Vesta’s no-code workflow and decisioning engine, lenders can fully configure their business logic directly within the web based application, without needing to use developer resources. The system’s open, cloud-native API’s unlock easy integrations to platforms like Truework, giving lenders the ability to seamlessly integrate all their verification needs into one single solution.

“As we speak with today’s financial institutions about their challenges and opportunities, we continue to hear that income verification is one of the biggest pain points in origination. Our partnership with Truework is bringing a mission critical step of the process to the digital age, allowing for end-to-end streamlined verifications directly from the LOS,” said Mike Yu, Vesta CEO.

“We’re excited to partner with Vesta, who shares our passion for innovation and commitment to the customer, to bring first-class income and employment verification to their next-generation LOS. We want Truework to be a frictionless option for all of our mortgage customers, and this partnership brings us one step closer to that goal,” said Ryan Sandler, Truework Founder & CEO.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

About Truework

Truework is redesigning the credit system with consumers at the core. On a mission to empower individuals to own and control their personal data, Truework provides an API-enabled platform for income and employment verification that is more efficient, accurate and secure. Using Truework as a Consumer Reporting Agency operating in compliance with FCRA, banks, lenders and background check providers can verify any U.S. employee. Through partnerships with payroll providers such as Gusto, Zenefits, and BambooHR, Truework has the second-largest instant verification network with over 35 million employees. To learn more, visit www.truework.com.