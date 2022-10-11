The Beachbody Company Makes In-Home Fitness and Eating Plans Even More Affordable with New BODi Bike Studio Bundle, Including a 3 Year Subscription

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, is excited to announce a new bundle offer for its popular professional-grade stationary bike, and award-winning streaming and connected fitness platforms - Beachbody On Demand (BOD) and BODi (BOD Interactive). For as little as $50 per month* (for 36 months), the BODi Bike Studio bundle gives customers all the tools they need to achieve their health and fitness goals.

In addition to Beachbody’s connected fitness bike with a premium 21.5” tablet with 360-degree rotation (including 12-month warranty) and a full 3-year membership to the BOD and BODi digital platforms, customers will also receive a premium heart rate monitor to personalize every workout, 5 pairs of free weights from 3 to 15 pounds, a kettlebell, two mats, foam roller and resistance band. In-home delivery and setup are also included in the monthly price.

“We are so proud of the success of our BODi bike, and our fitness and nutrition content,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “With this new bundle we can provide a fully loaded at-home fitness studio, and do it with a simple, single subscription that should make it easier for more people to get healthier and happier. And that is exactly what we set out to do every day.”

The bundle includes access to all the Company’s best-selling fitness and nutrition content – over 95 programs, 4,500 workouts, and 35+ LIVE classes each week. Fitness programs include iconic offerings like P90X, Insanity and 21 Day Fix, as well as the recently launched Job 1. New on-demand classes are added daily, with new healthy eating recipes added weekly. Members can also join live classes that span a variety of exercise types, including cycling, boot camp, strength training, yoga, meditation and more. In addition, the platform offers two healthy eating programs: 2B Mindset and Portion Fix. With so many class options, paired with the bike and a suite of accessories, members have unparalleled access to live their healthiest life and feel their best for an accessible monthly price that includes this unprecedented 3-year subscription.

To learn more or purchase the new BODi Bike Studio Bundle, please visit www.BODiBikeStudio.com.

*Subject to prequalification. See Financing Page for details.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its live interactive digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected or anticipated launch dates and results of our program offerings, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", “plans”, "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

©Beachbody, LLC. All rights reserved.