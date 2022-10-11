Dealerlogix Becomes Newest Certified Service Lane Technology Provider for Kia America

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one software suite for automotive dealership service departments, today announced its certification as an approved Service Lane Technology (SLT) provider for Kia America.

The all-in-one solution for dealership fixed operations, Dealerlogix provides online service scheduling, service valet, service lane check-in, eMPI with video and pictures, mobile payments, bilateral DMS communications, and more.

“Dealerlogix has a reputation of working seamlessly with major DMS companies to provide a clean and easy customer experience and dealership experience for vehicle maintenance and repairs,” said David Stalzer, Vice President of OEM Strategy & Solutions for Vehlo, parent company of Dealerlogix. “We are truly honored to partner with another premier OEM like Kia America to help its dealerships offer convenience and create lifelong customers.”

Dealerlogix ensures critical features and seamless integrations are available to Kia dealerships to provide an effortless experience for online appointment scheduling, repair order write-ups, digital multipoint inspections, and mobile bill pay — all from the comfort of a customer’s mobile phone.

"Dealerlogix is a trusted provider, and we welcome them as our newest addition to Kia America’s Certified Service Lane Technology Program," said Brian Williams, Service Operations Senior Business Development Manager at Kia America.

“Our proven platform meets Kia’s high standards," said Stalzer. “And the best part is that Dealerlogix creates transparency to help the customer feel they are an important part of their repair process. When communication is clear, a customer’s trust is gained.”

About Dealerlogix

Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed operations departments of franchised automotive dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores, retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable and easy-to-use suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video walkaround, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital billing and payments, mobile checkout, text communication, and Service Valet. The combination of a thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, billing, management and BDCs. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.