Kontrol Technologies Selected by Cannabis Company to Deliver Energy Savings Retrofit and Energy Efficient Building Solution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has been selected by a Cannabis Company to provide an energy efficiency building upgrade with corresponding emission reductions and real-time monitoring. The Cannabis Company operates in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada.

New Customer in the Cannabis Industry

“Across the industrial and commercial building markets there is an urgent need for energy savings and greater energy efficiency both in terms of immediate cost control and also mitigating the rising cost of energy,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “This is a new customer in the Cannabis sector, and we are pleased to have been selected to deliver an energy savings and operational improvement solution.”

The project will involve an upgrade to the Customers current HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Cooling) system designed to deliver energy savings, lower energy consumption and real-time monitoring for ongoing optimization. For industry competitive purposes the Customer will not be named.

Energy Efficiency as the First Fuel

“With the increase in electricity and natural gas rates, our customers require energy efficiency solutions which produce cost savings, lower energy bills and optimize building performance,” continues Ghezzi.

According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), energy efficiency is called the “first fuel” in clean energy transitions, as it provides some of the quickest and most cost-effective CO2 mitigation options while lowering energy bills and strengthening energy security. www.iea.org.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

