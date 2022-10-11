AgriWebb adds $6.7m to Series B funding round and announces new sustainability-driven partnerships

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AgriWebb, the leading livestock business management solution, has secured an additional $6.7 million in its series B funding round, bringing the round total to $29.3M while adding two more top-tier sustainability investors ad and expanding its sustainable impact via two newly secured USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant-awarded projects led by Trust in Food and American Farmland Trust.

New investors Germin8 Ventures and iSelect Fund, who join existing share investors including Grosvenor Food & AgTech, Telus, and The Clean Energy Finance Corporation, focus on supporting innovative, market-leading technology partners that address critical global issues. AgriWebb’s latest capital raise has defied increasingly challenging investment market conditions, emphasizing the market’s appetite for data-driven tech that can measurably impact global food security and climate realities – and the confidence investors have in AgriWebb’s ability to make this impact.

The latest investment capital is earmarked to roll out new partnerships, features and capabilities to support improved animal productivity and sustainable land stewardship, while grant allocations will enable AgriWebb and other leading US ag innovators to launch carbon-smart initiatives collectively aimed at helping more than 1,250 farms and ranchers managing over 130,000 animals work toward more measurably climate-friendly practices over the next 5 years.

Justin Webb, AgriWebb Co-Founder and Executive Chairman said: “Livestock producers deserve better technology to help them maximize their business and consumers need more reliable provenance for the animal and environmental welfare of their food. We know it, and the investment community reflected that dynamic. AgriWebb has always been about serving the farmers, and this round of funding doesn’t change our mission; it simply magnifies it.”

The latest round of funding will also fuel AgriWebb’s plans to launch and rapidly expand a unified agtech ecosystem built to address producers’ growing need to harness data-driven on-farm insights that help them command greater value for responsibly produced red meat and increased compensation for sustainable land stewardship. Early-stage US partners include RanchBot and RanchSense.

Welcoming 250 new users each month, AgriWebb is already trusted to manage more than 19 million animals and 136 million acres of land around the globe, including but not limited to Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“AgriWebb fits with Germin8’s thesis to invest in the full-stack enterprise software companies within AgTech that bring essential enterprise value to farmers in alignment with practices that are sustainable. There are very few software offerings capable of accelerating the regenerative agriculture practices our climate stands to benefit from, and even fewer that target livestock production rather than being at odds with it,” said Michael Lavin, Managing Partner at Germin8 Ventures.

“AgriWebb is a stand-out in terms of the value brought to its customers, its top-quartile performance across a variety of SaaS benchmarks, the expansive data opportunities available to the company and the authenticity in the founders’ backgrounds deeply rooted in ranching.”

“There’s a misconception that agriculture is at odds with climate, but the importance of sustainability and implementing sustainable practices is far from lost on farmers and producers. In fact the long-term sustainability and viability of their land is of utmost importance. Talk to any landholder and you’ll understand their long-term goal is to pass on their land in better condition to the next generation. Sustainable and regenerative practices can and do exist in tandem with productive and profitable farms, and we remain steadfast in our endeavour to support producers now and in the future through data that measures, manages and improves the sustainability of the food supply chain from farm to plate,” concludes Webb.

About AgriWebb

Founded in 2014 by fifth-generation farmers, AgriWebb is the Livestock Business Management solution that moves our industry forward. Our industry-leading digital solutions empower farmers and ranchers to transform everyday on-farm data into powerful business insights that unlock a more profitable, efficient, and sustainable future. We believe the farmers who uphold the legacy of the livestock industry are also the stewards of our society’s future; of a planet that is fertile and a population that is fed. Trusted by over 16,000 farmers worldwide, entrusted to the oversight of more than 19 million animals across over 136 million acres of land, AgriWebb is welcoming more than 250 new users each month. AgriWebb is the singular connected platform that enables our industry chart the course to a more successful future.