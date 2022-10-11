Virtual-Q Selects Juniper Networks to Provide Scalable, Automated Data Center Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Virtual-Q, a provider of IT Services and IT Consulting, has selected Juniper Apstra data center solutions to modernize and automate its network infrastructure to provide a scalable and seamless customer experience.

Based in Houston, Texas, Virtual-Q specializes in IT-as-a-Service through its hosted desktop solution, streamlining the costs associated with remote IT solutions. The company delivers enterprise-class security, computing, support and disaster recovery solutions to businesses across all sectors and sizes.

Virtual-Q had been operating with a network that lacked scalability and struggled to meet the increasing hybrid and virtual customer demands associated with the pandemic. With the need to accommodate large-scale growth but also be able to easily manage and operate, Virtual-Q turned to Juniper Networks to help design and build their new network, along with support from Juniper’s partner GDT. Apstra was deployed to simplify and automate data center operations management from design to deployment through everyday operations and assurance. Additionally, Apstra delivers a high level of visibility into the network fabric, allowing for faster resolution times and increased operational efficiencies. With an approach to data center operations based on the insight that a reliability-focused strategy results in speed and efficiency, Apstra enables Virtual-Q to transform their operations.

By also deploying Juniper’s QFX switches, EX switches and MX series universal routing platforms, Virtual-Q is well-positioned to expand its capacity with 400G bandwidth, develop a cloud-ready network infrastructure that can grow alongside its evolving data center needs and meet its 1,082 percent annual growth rate. The company also utilizes Juniper professional services.

“ Juniper Apstra allows us to seamlessly manage and automate our data center infrastructure without compromising our ability to serve our customers. With Apstra’s intent-based design, operators can focus on what needs to be accomplished in the data center instead of how it should be done. As one of the most user-friendly products on the market, we are excited to see the transformation Apstra will bring to our network operations.”

- Victor J. Quinones, Jr., Founder and CEO, Virtual-Q

“ In addition to simplifying data center management, Apstra allows its customers to automate each aspect of the design, deployment and operation of their data center infrastructure. Apstra enables Virtual-Q to lay a strong foundation for reliable and flexible operations regardless of vendor.”

- Mansour Karam, VP of Products, Juniper Networks

