Blue Apron Is Now Available in the U.S. Amazon Store Without a Subscription

A selection of Blue Apron meal kits are now available to purchase without a subscription on the U.S. Amazon store. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is now offering meal kits without a subscription in the U.S. Amazon store. This is a continued expansion of the company’s third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a wider pool of potential customers outside of its ecosystem.

“ Our customers regularly tell us how much they love our meals. By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door,” said Josh Friedman, Blue Apron’s Chief Product Officer. “ Our mutual commitment to exceptional customer service will allow us to continue to deliver a great experience.”

Blue Apron is offering a selection of meal kits, including its newest Ready to Cook options, Family Favorites recipes, and quick Heat & Eat meals. Additionally, customers will be able to purchase Blue Apron’s limited-time, special occasion boxes on the site, including a host of holiday options perfect for entertaining.

“ Offering an assortment of Blue Apron meal kits will make it even easier for Amazon customers to prepare delicious meals,” said Janie Song, Amazon’s Director of Grocery and Health & Personal Care. “ We hope this offering will inspire those new to cooking and save time for seasoned cooks looking for quick, convenient options.”

Blue Apron is expanding its ecosystem as part of its goal to drive customer growth through multiple avenues, including third-party sales platforms designed to reach new audiences while removing barriers to trials. While meal kits are sold in the U.S. Amazon store, boxes are directly fulfilled by Blue Apron operations, taking advantage of the company’s strong supply chain and its ability to ship boxes the next business day.

The availability of Blue Apron meal kits in the U.S. Amazon store builds on the companies’ previous collaborations. Blue Apron recipes are available with Amazon Alexa, where customers can prepare their Blue Apron Two-Serving and Four-Serving recipes with hands-free instructions on Alexa-enabled devices by just saying “ Alexa, show me recipes from Blue Apron.”

To see a full list of offerings, visit amazon.com/blueapron.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.