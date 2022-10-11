Astra Announces Spacecraft Engine Contract with Maxar Technologies

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced that it has reached an agreement with Maxar Technologies (“Maxar”) (TSX:MAXR) to supply Astra Spacecraft Engines™. The propulsion systems will be used in Maxar’s proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) spacecrafts, which support a wide variety of global coverage missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security.

Astra expects to begin delivery of its spacecraft engines in 2023.

“ The Astra Spacecraft Engine’s flight heritage, high performance and high reliability were critical in our decision-making process as we prepare to deliver our spacecraft platforms to customers for their critical missions,” said Joe Foust, Maxar Vice President of proliferated LEO Programs.

“ We are pleased to support Maxar on their mission-critical spacecraft platform,” said Martin Attiq, Astra’s Chief Business Officer. “ This agreement demonstrates continued momentum in our Space Products business and validates our Spacecraft Engine as a core technology supporting new constellations.”

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world, and one of the industry’s first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, Astra Spacecraft Engine™. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers both create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

