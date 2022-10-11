TeamDynamix Named 2022 Data Integration and iPaaS Champion by SoftwareReviews

TeamDynamix was named 'Champion' in SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint rankings; customers score the solution high for strategy & innovation, usability, and service experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newcomer, TeamDynamix is a rising star in the iPaaS market with a top of quadrant Champion ranking for Customer Satisfaction in data integration and automation solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising Star TeamDynamix iPaaS offers customers an easy-to-use interface, low/no code visual flow building, a library of pre-built connectors, dynamic forms, and a community to share flow templates.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration & automation (iPaaS) solutions, has been named a 2022 Champion for Data Integration and iPaaS in the SoftwareReviews’ 2022 Emotional Footprint Report.

Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score.

TeamDynamix iPaaS – received high marks from customers for the following Vendor Capability categories compared to 20 other iPaaS vendors in the space:

Likeliness to Recommend (91%)

Plans to Renew (100%)

Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement (92%)

Vendor Support (90%)

“TeamDynamix iPaaS has been disruptive in the iPaaS market since its launch,” states Andrew Graf, chief product officer for TeamDynamix. “We offer a low/no code data integration and automation solution that includes dynamic forms, real-time troubleshooting, data transformation, API management and a customer online community for sharing flow templates. We launched two years ago and quickly ramped; we are thankful to our customers for their feedback and support.”

The Emotional Footprint Awards are based on authentic user-review data. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

To learn more about TeamDynamix iPaaS visit www.teamdynamix.com/ipaas.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow with iPaaS connectivity. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.

More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.