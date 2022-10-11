Sweetwater Sound Tunes into Personalized Customer Experience with 8x8 Cloud Communications

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced Sweetwater Sound, the world's leading music technology and instrument retailer, has deployed the 8x8 Work cloud communications solution to help employees communicate, collaborate, and provide exceptional customer experiences for Sweetwater Sound’s customers.

Sweetwater Sound, the largest online retailer of musical instruments and professional audio equipment with more than $1.5 billion in revenue, needed a reliable communications solution for their 2,300 employees to better service over 1.6 million customers. The company was struggling with their on-premises communications system due to reliability and stability issues as well as the lack of product enhancements. The online retailer knew they needed a cloud-based, resilient solution capable of handling enormous spikes in call activity during busy shopping seasons, while also delivering exceptional call quality to understand and better assist their customers.

Sweetwater Sound chose 8x8 Work, which includes enterprise voice, video meetings, and team chat capabilities, in a single desktop, mobile, or web experience. As a result, Sweetwater Sound is now able to ensure business resilience, coupled with high call quality, while creating highly personalized buying experiences for its customers. Additionally, Sweetwater Sound employees are able to communicate and collaborate with colleagues and engage with customers from anywhere, and on any device.

“Providing our customers with memorable, personalized experiences is something we pride ourselves on – regardless of whether that customer is standing in our store, or buying online from their home,” said Jason Johnson, Chief Information Officer at Sweetwater Sound. “8x8 provides us with the reliability and quality we need in a cloud communications solution, allowing us to continue focusing on our customers. As a retailer of professional audio equipment, call quality is a must and will be a complete game-changer for us during busy periods, allowing us to service our customers like never before.”

“Sweetwater Sound now has a reliable, resilient solution capable of handling every spike in activity with consistent, crystal clear call quality,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Sweetwater Sounds’ appreciation for our call quality is high praise given their expertise in sound and music, and demonstrates our dedication to being a Product first company and continually delivering on our customers’ needs and surpassing expectations.”

8x8 Work is part of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), offering integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.