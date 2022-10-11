Granite Secures $11 Million Santa Claus Lane Bikeway Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $11 million construction contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to construct a new bikeway and multipurpose path near Carpinteria, California. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

The new Class I bikeway and multipurpose path will connect Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, closing a gap in the California Coastal Trail between Sand Point Road and Carpinteria Avenue while increasing pedestrian and bicycle access between the roads. As part of the bikeway project, the intersection at Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street will be updated with new crosswalks, signage, landscaping, curbs and gutters, and bike lanes. At the western end of the project, a new vehicular turnaround will be built at the end of Santa Claus Lane.

“This is another ‘Parallel Project’ that fulfills commitments made to local communities who supported the mainline Highway 101 project. In bringing this project into the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) stable of projects within the corridor, it benefitted from the flexibility and innovation available under this alternative delivery process,” said Larry Camilleri, Granite VP regional operations. “Granite worked closely with Caltrans, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), and other stakeholders to deliver this project into construction. The team targeted the off-peak months between Labor Day and Memorial Day for construction to avoid the busy summer beach months and lessen the impact on beachgoers and local businesses.”

The project is underway and is expected to be completed in May of 2023.

