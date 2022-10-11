Safe Security and Intuitive.Cloud Announce a Partnership to Offer a New Cyber Risk Quantification Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Security Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity risk quantification and management (CRQM), is pleased to announce a partnership with Intuitive.Cloud (Intuitive), a New York-based global leader in strategic IT solutions and service delivery specializing in cloud migration. Intuitive's new offering, a cyber risk quantification and management solution for its global enterprise customers, will deliver the SAFE CRQM platform to U.S.-based customers.

Regulatory and government pressure is forcing Boards and C-Suites to demand greater visibility into how efficiently their cyber risk posture is being managed. They want assurances that shareholder value is adequately protected. Reports suggest that compared to Q2 2021, Q2 2022 cyber attacks worldwide rose by 32%. With a high volume and frequency of breaches, it’s more important than ever for modern and digital-first businesses to shift towards risk-driven cybersecurity and for security and risk management leaders to have:

Visibility of the enterprise-wide attack surface on a single platform. Real-time, data-driven insight into the business’ cyber risk posture, the potential financial risk, and what can be done to prevent losses. The ability to effectively communicate the business risk of cybersecurity threats to the Board and senior executives.

“Intuitive.Cloud is excited to launch and deliver Safe Security’s cyber risk quantification and management offering to our customers. With the major changes to the security threat landscape in recent years with cloud adoption, it is important to measure and benchmark the security risk. Security and risk management leaders require a measurable metric to know their real-time cybersecurity risk posture and the return on their security investments. This joint effort will empower our existing customers with unmatched visibility to manage cyber risks proactively,” says Jay Modh, Founder and CEO of Intuitive.Cloud.

Saket Modi, co-Founder, and CEO of Safe Security, says, “Our cyber risk quantification and management platform – SAFE – provides dynamic visibility into enterprise-wide cyber risk, enables prioritized risk management, and reports cybersecurity risk as potential financial risk. Combined with Intuitive.Cloud’s global reach of services, this collaboration will enable and empower security and risk management leaders to engage in dollar-driven and risk-based cybersecurity discussions with the Board and senior executives.”

The offering will be made available free of charge to Intuitive.Cloud’s customers. Customers will be able to get results based on an inside-out assessment in 30 minutes. For more information, please contact CloudSales@Intuitive.Cloud.

About Intuitive.Cloud

Intuitive.Cloud (Intuitive), headquartered in NYC Metro, is an “Engineering Company Driving Business Outcomes” - one of the fastest growing industry-recognized IT solutions and services providers supporting 150+ Enterprise customers on a global scale. With the reputation of being a Trusted Advisor of CxOs, Intuitive’s solution-centric SMEs across its core Superpowers (Public/Private/Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Cyber Security, AppDev, AppSecOps/DevSecOps, SRE, Data, AI/ML, Network and Digital Workspace help solve most complex challenges and initiatives for Enterprises (Private and Public Sectors). Additionally, Intuitive.VC, a venture capital arm of Intuitive.Cloud, fuels innovation by funding and supporting market growth for leading edge technology startups in Cyber Security, Data and AI/ML.

About Safe Security

Safe Security Inc. is a leader in cybersecurity and digital business risk quantification management, with a mission to build a safer digital future. Safe’s cyber risk quantification and management (CRQM) platform enables organizations to manage cyber risks in real-time. Its platform automatically collects signals from inside and outside a company’s environment to give the company-specific cyber risk rating, or SAFE Score, the financial impact of a potential breach, and an action plan. This enables organizations to have a common language across teams - from the board all the way down to an analyst - to align with a consistent risk metric. Other benefits include justifying investments in cybersecurity and purchase of cyber insurance for the organization. For more information, visit https://www.safe.security/.