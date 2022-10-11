Intermountain Forensics Partners with Astrea Forensics to Validate and Integrate Game-Changing Cold Case Solving Forensic Genetic Genealogy SRSLY™ Technology

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intermountain Forensics, experts in cold case DNA analysis, announced the addition of a dedicated satellite lab for forensic genetic genealogy with new partner Astrea Forensics.

This strategic partnership brings with it the highest level of expertise in full genome recovery from the most difficult and degraded DNA samples, including use of the Single Reaction Single-Stranded Library (SRSLY™) technology. This game changing and proprietary technology has been engineered to produce the complex DNA libraries needed for forensic genetic genealogy in under three hours from far less than one nanogram of DNA input.

The science of forensic biology has proven to be indispensable in the investigation of sexual assaults, murders and other violent crimes. DNA analysis and forensic testing are scientific, unbiased procedures used to identify evidence, investigational leads, and victims who are not able to speak for themselves.

“This pairing of cutting-edge molecular biology and forensic genetic genealogy offers investigators the best new lead opportunities science can offer to help close more cases,” said Daniel Hellwig, Director of Laboratory Development at Intermountain Forensics. “For the thousands of open cold cases, unidentified victims and those cases uploaded daily to CODIS that don’t generate a hit, this testing technology might be the best opportunity for justice.”

After forensic validation, the patented SRSLY™ technology will be used on Intermountain Forensics cold casework including in-house and future Tulsa Race Massacre samples. The SRSLY™ technology uniquely seeks to capture the ultrashort DNA (usDNA) fragments previously lost in traditional methods to return viable genetic profiles of the individual in question. usDNA is the most common DNA type found in difficult and highly degraded samples, including rootless hair.

“The future of case-solving forensics will not depend on the technologies of the past but on our ability to recognize novel solutions capable of doing more with less,” said Hellwig. “Forensic investigative genetic genealogy is capable of producing critical leads that support the investigative process to bring hope and closure to even the coldest of cases.”

About Intermountain Forensics

Intermountain Forensics is a 501c3 nonprofit DNA testing laboratory with ISO/IEC 17025 ANAB forensic testing accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board. Believing the power of forensic DNA should never allow a victim’s justice to go cold, Intermountain employs cutting edge technologies and scientific innovation to cold cases and strives to ensure that the full power and innovation of DNA testing technologies will always be attainable, affordable and delivered with the highest possible commitment to quality and accuracy. Dedicated to impacting and changing cold case outcomes worldwide, Intermountain Forensics provides full cost and process transparency and supports individual cold case testing costs with opportunities for tax deductible public donations. For more information visit their website at intermountainforensics.com.