Reltio Enhances Partnership with Google Cloud to Consolidate, Cleanse and Enrich Data in Real-Time

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership to unleash the impact of analytics and data science teams to deliver on business outcomes. This collaboration improves the customer experience by making it easier for them to consolidate, cleanse, and enrich data in real-time with master data management capabilities in Google BigQuery.

In addition, Reltio, a leading cloud-native, SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) platform company, has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation. This integration combines the speed and scale of Google Cloud BigQuery with the power of Reltio to provide enriched, unified, trusted data — delivering effortless insights to businesses.

Today, organizations across all industries use Google Cloud BigQuery, a leader in the cloud data warehouse, along with other data analytics and integration products that are a part of Google Cloud, for business insights and action. With this integration, Reltio, a leader in helping organizations unify and cleanse core data to drive business impact, will offer pre-built industry-specific solutions for core data domains like customer, product, and location in Google Cloud BigQuery.

With increasing proliferation of applications in today’s complex IT landscape, vital company information (core data), such as customer or product data, often gets fragmented and degrades in quality. This problem is exacerbated by companies accelerating their adoption of cloud technologies, which compounds data fragmentation. Without the right inputs, companies struggle to generate the right insights and often cannot realize the full potential of their investments in analytics, machine learning, and data science initiatives.

“Reltio and Google Cloud are addressing the problem of data fragmentation and poor data quality head-on. We are simplifying the process of harnessing, cleansing, and unifying core data sets — like customer data — from various sources and creating a single source of trusted data directly within Google Cloud BigQuery through an integrated and automated experience,” said Manish Sood, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Reltio. “We are proud to achieve this important designation, which delivers on our commitment to help our customers deliver on their business objectives.”

“Companies are working with a range of applications alongside BigQuery to create new value with their data as they transform their business," said Sudhir Hasbe, Sr. Director - Product Management for Smart Analytics at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Reltio enables customers to easily unify their data in BigQuery and helps them deliver better outcomes on clean, trusted, real-time data."

Utilizing the existing and expanded Reltio integrations, organizations can activate any one of the various industry-specific data models in their Google Cloud BigQuery project. Automated data pipelines provided in Google Cloud Data Fusion can transfer data from the staging tables in Google Cloud BigQuery to the Reltio Customer 360 data models. The consolidated data is populated into this schema effortlessly. These pipelines can run continuously to deliver high- quality data that can serve as the foundation for advanced analysis of any processes, transactions, or IoT events.

