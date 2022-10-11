Israeli Satellite Provider yes Extends Relationship With Netcracker for Revenue Management Support and Maintenance and Professional Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models.

Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced convergence. Netcracker Professional Services, powered by Agile and DevOps methodologies, achieves seamless and continuous solution implementation, production stability and value-driven business outcomes. These capabilities will enable yes to offer comprehensive television services and implement new business services for greater competiveness.

“Netcracker has long been one of our key partners and we will continue to rely on its proven capabilities and delivery expertise,” said Ronen Horowitz, SVP CIO at Pelephone, Bezeq International and yes, Bezeq Group’s key subsidiary companies. “We are excited at what the future holds for our affiliate yes and the new business models and offerings we’ll be able to offer to our customers.”

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with yes and support its digital transformation journey,” said Yaniv Zilberman, VP at Netcracker. “Our continued partnership will help this market leader to expand its focus on customers and innovation by offering new and innovative services.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.