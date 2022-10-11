Veritone and Stats Perform Partner to Give Sports Data a New Voice

OptaVoice, powered by Veritone, is AI voice for sports. The world's most trusted sports data powered by lifelike AI voice changes the fan experience with audio content that is more engaging, personalized and accessible, for global sport, at-scale.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, designed to provide real-time play-by-play, pre-game, in-game and post-game updates.

The partnership will combine Veritone’s award-winning synthetic voice AI technology and Stats Perform’s trusted Opta sports data to bring localized, AI voice capabilities to content creators, media organizations, brand agencies, teams, leagues and betting platforms around the globe.

“Generating lifelike AI voice commentary for sports is the natural next step for the industry,” said Stats Perform Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller. “Thanks to Veritone technology, our users will now have the ability to create custom voices in partnership with beloved broadcasters, in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian and Arabic, and incorporate these lifelike voice options into stats reporting to reach wider global audiences with localized content. This is particularly important for those who do not read and speak the host-distributed language; as well as those with visual impairments or disabilities.”

Dating back over 26 years, Stats Perform’s Opta data provides the deepest and most trusted historical sports data to power interactive content and create engaging experiences for fans. Veritone Voice, which supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech AI modalities, will enhance Stats Perform’s offerings with a wide range of capabilities, including:

Enabling voice-enhanced commentary for automated match previews, recaps, player bios and play-by-play,

Empowering sports fans to choose the audio content that fits their preferences,

Reaching global audiences in their native languages to foster inclusion in sports reporting, and

Providing access to sports reporting for those who are visually impaired or have reading disabilities.

“Veritone’s partnership with Stats Perform is truly a tipping point within the sports tech and AI industries,” said Veritone President, Ryan Steelberg. “This is the first-time synthetic voice will be deployed in sports reporting at scale. It takes storytelling in sports to a new level and dramatically transforms fan engagement.”

OneFootball, a football media company with over 100 million fans worldwide, is already looking at how AI voice can play a role in their content strategy. “At OneFootball, our aim is to deliver the best football experience on the planet,” says Patrick Fischer, Chief Business Officer at OneFootball. “We believe content that drives engagement and adds to our vertically integrated product will give our fans a reason to return to our app many times per day. Realistic and scalable audio content can play an important role in this strategy.”

Veritone Voice offers a comprehensive suite of integrated voice features. Built on Veritone aiWARE, the first operating system for AI, Veritone Voice gives all users access to multiple voice engines that combine with other cognitive capabilities such as translation, sentiment analysis, content classification and many more to create content at scale.

For more information, visit Veritone Voice or Opta Voice.

Visit Veritone booth #2008 at Modev’s VOICE22 Summit in Arlington, VA, October 10-12.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

