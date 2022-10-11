GRS Expands in Europe with Strategic Partnership CED

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global loss adjuster Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has made further growth in Europe with the announcement of a strategic partnership that will enhance the delivery of specialty services to the markets in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. CED Nederland B.V. and its specialty division EMN, led by George Oostrom based in Rotterdam, becomes a GRS global network partner.

The partnership will further develop the GRS global network, specifically within its Complex Claims Solutions business and will complement the existing representation of GRS in the Netherlands through Global P&C Loss Adjusting & Consultancy BV, The Hague, led by Mark Vos. The combined GRS capability will continue to build on the GRS strategic plans for the region and will support our network plans to provide major and complex loss adjustment services to national and international markets.

Mike Reeves, Executive Director of the GRS Global Network, said, “We have capabilities that will support CED Nederland B.V and its EMN specialty division in major and complex claims, and in turn, they will provide licensed representation for GRS to important markets in Europe. CED Nederland B.V. will further seek to grow its capabilities in its EMN division in Energy, Construction and Engineering risks and these business lines complement the core expertise of GRS.”

GRS President and Group CEO Kip Radigan said: “We are delighted to welcome George and his team to the GRS network and look forward to working together on behalf of our clients. We each provide the expertise that will enhance our collective ability to expand our Complex Claims Solutions capabilities.”

Rutger Spek, Director of CED Specials and George Oostrom, Director of EMN added: “We are a well-established loss adjusting company in Europe with more than 20 years of experience in claims and adjusting. From our discussions with Mike, it is clear that we share a common vision to deliver first class technical services to our clients in the complex claims environment. We look forward to a successful partnership that will enhance our ability to meet the needs of the market.”

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc. enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.