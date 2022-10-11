TD SYNNEX and the University of South Florida Create Sustainability Partnership

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced a partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) Patel College of Global Sustainability. This partnership is part of TD SYNNEX’s expanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, and it allows for the USF student community to engage in a sustainability project in collaboration with TD SYNNEX as part of a broader USF educational program on sustainability activities.

“TD SYNNEX is a proud supporter of our local community, and we are excited about our partnership with USF, which is a reflection of our commitment to corporate sustainability and enhancing the community around us,” commented Adam Rutstein, Director of Global Corporate Responsibility, TD SYNNEX. “We have been working closely with the USF team to create a mutually beneficial program that is dedicated to increasing sustainability KPI data processes, and that is engaging and captivating for both students and the TD SYNNEX team.”

The program builds on TD SYNNEX’s vision for a vibrant, interconnected world, and it is designed to bring students together to go through an exercise on TD SYNNEX’s sustainability KPI data processes. The students will also conduct an onsite assessment at TD SYNNEX’s Clearwater, Fla. headquarters on how the company can work toward making the site net zero for emissions. At the end of the current semester, students will make recommendations on how to simplify and make the company’s processes more efficient.

“We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX and to support our students who want to participate in this unique and timely opportunity,” said Govindan Parayil, Dean of the Patel College of Global Sustainability at the University of South Florida. He further added, “TD SYNNEX has a storied history of supporting the communities where they are based, and as a high-impact, global research university dedicated to student success, we are well-qualified to help provide a successful student experience and support TD SYNNEX in achieving its community and sustainability objectives.”

The collaboration between companies and communities can accelerate the widespread acceptance of sustainable business practices while also having a positive effect on the community, company and employees. Making an impact on local communities has been a point of pride for TD SYNNEX throughout its history and the history of its legacy companies. TD SYNNEX has committed to the Science-based Target initiative Business Ambition Pledge, and as part of this, TD SYNNEX plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in our global operations by 2045. Programs like this one are the beginning of meeting these goals.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.

About the Patel College of Global Sustainability

The Patel College of Global Sustainability (PCGS) is the newest degree-granting college at the University of South Florida and is unique in its mission and its approach. Endowed through generous gifts from Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel, the College and our home at the Patel Center for Global Solutions were established. The mission of PCGS is achieving sustainable development, both locally and globally, by fostering social, economic and environmental sustainability; we accomplish this through teaching, research, mentoring students and community outreach, as well as by generating practical knowledge and developing innovative technologies, skills and policies.

For more information: https://www.usf.edu/pcgs/about/faculty-staff.aspx

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.