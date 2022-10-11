MitoQ Selects Recurly to Launch More Personalized Subscriber Experience, Provide Enhanced Subscriber Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MitoQ, an advanced health company based in New Zealand, selected Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, to drive subscriber lifetime value, offer more flexible, personalized subscriptions, and better utilize customer insights to grow their business. The Recurly platform allowed MitoQ to launch quickly, test subscription offers and trial lengths, and evaluate pricing and promotions in near real-time with powerful subscriber analytics.

With the global nutritional supplements market expected to hit $624.7 billion by 2030 and the overall health and wellness markets burgeoning, MitoQ saw an opportunity to enhance their customer experience and increase subscriber lifetime value.

“MitoQ was looking to offer personalized subscription experiences for our members, to increase frequency, and grow overall lifetime value. Partnering with Recurly allowed us to retain customers longer. It’s about making better decisions with the help of the platform,” says Shaun Price, Head of Customer Acquisition at MitoQ. “Additionally, we were looking for subscriber insights at the touch of a button. After the implementation, when asked how long we were keeping our subscribers, I was able to pull the Recurly dashboard and highlight a subscriber’s lifetime value.”

MitoQ is a world-first antioxidant molecule created to combat cell stress for boosted energy, faster exercise recovery, and healthy aging. The Recurly platform enables MitoQ customers to subscribe and save on their favorite products, receive direct monthly shipping with no shipping costs, and cancel anytime with no hassle. With real-time visibility and built-in engagement tools, the Recurly platform streamlines management of the entire subscriber lifecycle, allowing brands to grow faster with an easy-to-use platform, smarter with data-driven insights, and stronger with deeper subscription expertise.

“MitoQ came to us with questions. They needed more subscriber data, including insights into churn, and the ability to offer their customers more flexibility,” said Jonas Flodh, Chief Product Officer at Recurly. “Having insights into consumer behavior and the ability to easily configure different trials helped MitoQ more accurately identify opportunities for growth.”

With Recurly’s customer service team, Recurly enabled MitoQ to complete a successful implementation with optimized results. “Recurly’s team has been great all the way through. Their support team is fantastic,” says Price. “Recurly allows us to obtain more data, and have more control over it, which translates into the ability to make better business decisions. We’re now able to offer our customers more.”

Recurly provides a flexible and scalable subscription platform to support subscription commerce for thousands of brands globally. For more information, visit Recurly.com.

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscription billing at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover billions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.