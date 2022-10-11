Fairbanks Morse Defense to Provide Engines Featuring Common Rail Technology for LPD 32

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a purchase order by Huntington Ingalls Industries to build and deliver four main propulsion diesel engines featuring common rail technology to power the U.S. Navy’s newest Landing Platform/Dock (LPD) ship, LPD 32. FMD’s common rail system technology maximizes performance through enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

“For many decades, the engineers and entrepreneurs who built Fairbanks Morse Defense have been proving the quality of our engines while improving real-world results,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “Today, the U.S. fleet and its allies rely on our onboard solutions for global technical support to maximize mission confidence, which is why we remain as committed as ever to designing, developing and delivering the best naval power and propulsion systems on the planet.”

Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, FMD’s proven marine technology is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation, extended asset lifecycles, and minimal downtime. In addition to delivering its power and propulsion systems, the defense contractor has been selected by the Navy and Military Sealift Command time and again to provide mission-critical marine technology, turnkey services, and OEM parts throughout the vessel.

FMD previously provided engines with common rail technology for LPD 30 and LPD 31.

This year FMD is celebrating its 150th anniversary. For almost 100 years, we have proudly served the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Today, an FMD product is now on every single American naval platform as a result of their expanded portfolio of product offerings through acquisitions and organic growth.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For almost 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

