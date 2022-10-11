Simplify Glass Claims with TAG Network’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Trans North America Glass (TAG) Network announced that TAG Network’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

While it may seem like a “no-brainer,” a Highway Loss Data Institute study found that “adding glass to vehicles contributes to increased glass losses.” According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), glass losses already “make up roughly two-thirds of claims filed under comprehensive coverage.” With the growing popularity and size of sunroofs in cars, it seems glass losses will continue to be a common source of claims for insurers. TAG Network undertakes the glass claim process for insurers, helping them increase efficiency and save time.

TAG Network provides end-to-end auto and residential glass claims management for insurers in North America. It leverages its call center and extensive network of trusted glass retail shops to offer professional, customized service and support.

The TAG Network Accelerator for Glass Claims Administration enables claims handlers to:

Focus on the claimant and their needs, while TAG Network creates and manages auto glass claims in ClaimCenter on their behalf;

Save time and effort through automated claim creation in ClaimCenter; and

Enhance claim accuracy and security, as policy information is quickly and securely transmitted to TAG Network’s systems.

TAG Network’s app supports data transfer between both parties whether the claim originates with the insurer or TAG Network.

“Our integration with Guidewire allows the TAG Network to be ready to work with any ClaimCenter customer efficiently,” Steve Leal, president and chief executive officer, Fix Network World, said. “It increases the security and speed with which we communicate information to our partners and enhances the excellent customer service our call center provides.”

“Congratulations to TAG Network on the release of its new ClaimCenter app,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “Glass claims continue to be prevalent and costly for insurers. TAG Network and its app help insurers resolve these claims quickly, accurately, and securely.”

About TAG Network

Operating for more than 20 years, Trans North America Glass (TAG) Network is a leading provider of third-party administration services for auto and residential glass insurance claims.

TAG Network leverages its extensive glass retail network and strong relationships with leading insurance providers to support its customers through the entire claim process. Its customized claims management process drives consistent quality outcomes as well as an exceptional customer experience for glass repair and replacement needs.

TAG Network is part of Fix Network, the leading global automotive aftermarket services network. The family of brands spans more than 2,000 points of service internationally.

For more information visit www.tagnetwork.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 150 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.