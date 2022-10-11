Lexie Hearing Launches the Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose

Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, are receiver-in-canal hearing aids that offer a more natural and clear sound experience. They feature the world’s first self-tuning system that pairs with the Lexie app, clinically proven to provide audiologist quality customization. (Photo: Business Wire)

DEKALB, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lexie Hearing announces the launch of the Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, adding a third hearing aid model to its suite of audiologist-quality hearing aid products that will be available online and on shelves nationwide on October 17. The new device is the second developed in partnership with Bose. The two companies teamed up this summer when they rolled out the first-generation model, Lexie B1 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose.

The Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose will deliver the same great quality and features as the previous model, adding a fully rechargeable battery for added convenience. The Lexie B2 rechargeable battery provides all-day battery life of up to 18 hours, all from a 3-hour charge time.

“With the introduction of over-the-counter hearing aid products, Lexie Hearing is proud to provide high quality, rechargeable hearing aids at an affordable price to people with hearing loss,” said Lexie’s co-founder and CEO, Nic Klopper. “With the launch of Lexie B2 hearing aids, our goal is to continue developing high-quality feature-rich devices with industry-leading customer support for our wearers.”

The Lexie B2 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose will be released as self-fit over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for a one-time payment of $999 or 24 monthly payments of $49 per month. With the OTC hearing aid rule coming into effect next week, Lexie Hearing’s suite of OTC hearing aids will be available in over 11,000 pharmacy and retail locations nationwide and online.

Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, are receiver-in-canal hearing aids that offer a more natural and clear sound experience. They feature the world’s first self-tuning system that pairs with the Lexie app, clinically proven to provide audiologist quality customization and offer wearers greater control and customization of their devices according to their hearing needs. Wearers can adjust treble and bass frequencies and make use of the World Volume functionality and various environmental settings. These settings can be saved so wearers can conveniently switch between each setting and engage in the moments that matter. All Lexie hearing aid models come with Lexie support and the Lexie Rewards® program, a unique, free rewards program that was designed by researchers, scientists, engineers, audiologists and hearing experts to offer customers guidance and support on their journey to hearing health. Combining worldwide research and best practice, Lexie Rewards® utilizes guided wearing goals, interactive learning, and feedback activities to help customers acclimatize to their hearing aids and to maximize health and wellness outcomes with a more optimized hearing experience.

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing, developed by hearX Group, is an innovative game-changer in the U.S. hearing aid market, on a mission to make better hearing affordable and accessible to everyone. The team at Lexie is passionately committed to helping people enjoy healthy hearing without having to spend thousands of dollars, recognizing that too many people do not wear hearing aids because they are so expensive. Lexie brings a great experience to customers with high-quality hearing aids, world-class customer support, and smart technology that gives customers control of their hearing experience.

hearX Group built a suite of smart digital solutions to detect, diagnose and treat hearing loss around the globe, using smart tech, artificial intelligence, and big data. hearX’s footprint has grown to reach 191 countries and more than 1.5 million people, globally, making cost-effective hearing accessible to those who need it most.