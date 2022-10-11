Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Kansas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) recently announced that the state of Kansas has extended its contract for Tyler’s award-winning digital government and payments services. The two-year extension builds upon the existing 31-year relationship with Tyler’s subsidiary, NIC.

The state of Kansas is honored to be considered the birthplace of eGovernment. In 1990, Kansas passed legislation authorizing the creation of the Information Network of Kansas, Inc (INK). In 1991, INK awarded NIC Kansas the network manager contract and began eGovernment operations, allowing NIC Kansas to become an integral partner of the state over the next three decades. NIC Kansas built Kansas.gov and continues to operate, maintain, and market the website on behalf of the state.

“We are honored by the confidence Kansas has always placed in NIC and thrilled to continue that relationship into the future,” said Nolan Jones, NIC Kansas general manager. “Through this partnership, we’re able to make government more accessible via technological innovation and acceleration of digital service delivery, ultimately making life better for Kansas citizens.”

With a focus on innovation, NIC Kansas provides more than 1,000 services to approximately 400 state and local government agencies. Those services include an artificial intelligence chatbot that provides tax assistance, an Alexa app that assists new drivers practicing for their written test available in English and Spanish, and Kansas Business One Stop, a comprehensive portal for individuals looking for help with starting or growing a business.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

