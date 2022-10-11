Andersen Global Inks Collaboration Agreement with Lagastod in Iceland

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global initiates further expansion into the Scandinavian region through a Collaboration Agreement with Iceland-based law firm, Lagastod.

Established in 1979 and led by Managing Partner Sveinbjörg Birna Sveinbjörnsdóttir, Lagastod’s team of 12 partners operates out of Reykjavík and works closely with individuals, families, businesses, financial institutions and government bodies. The firm specializes in corporate and competition law, intellectual property, litigation and arbitration, property law, tax, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, pension funds and due diligence.

“Our professionals are dedicated to providing customized solutions and serving clients at the highest level,” Sveinbjörg said. “Collaborating with the like-minded professionals of Andersen Global further reinforces our practice and signifies our dedication to meeting our clients’ needs.”

“The addition of Lagastod not only complements our existing member and collaborating firms, but also provides valuable coverage in the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “The firm’s commitment to best-in-class service and stewardship enhances our global platform and amplifies our presence in Europe.”

