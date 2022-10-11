Flueid Secures $20 million to Accelerate Product Diversification & Growth in Every Real Estate Market Cycle

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flueid, the leading real estate technology company using title data and insights to fuel transactions from end-to-end, today announced it has secured $20 million in funding, including a $15 million Series B raise and $5 million as a relationship extension with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The Series B round was led by existing series A lead investor Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) and was joined by Commerce Ventures, which also participated in Series A.

Flueid supported more than one million transactions through its technology suite as of summer 2022 while adding purchase and home equity transactions to its platform’s existing refinance capabilities. The funding will be used to accelerate this momentum, maturing and scaling products to support all housing market demands, particularly home equity and loss mitigation strategies in today’s market conditions

“Flueid is focused on bringing data forward that expedites decision-making and unlocks processes, no matter where a client sits within the ecosystem,” said Peter Bowman, co-founder and CEO of Flueid. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve evolved our technology to power multiple transaction types and arm our partners with a modern, tech-forward solution that helps them capitalize on any market shift. This funding reinforces a shared confidence in our go-to-market strategy and our vision to power the real estate transaction from end-to-end with Flueid’s data, decisions and insights at the core.”

“We are excited by Flueid’s exponential growth and product maturation, especially since our initial Series A investment just over 18 months ago,” said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. “The company has combined its deep real estate industry knowledge and technology expertise to create a platform that’s enhancing real estate transaction workflows while minimizing risk. We look forward to supporting Flueid’s continued growth.”

The company’s main product, Flueid Decision, was built on a security-first architecture and provides the data and insights needed to clear a real estate transaction for closing at the start of a user’s process. Flueid has been adopted by multiple Fortune 500 companies, including top lenders, real estate brokerages, real estate marketplaces, lending and title platform providers, title agents and title underwriters and servicing platforms to power workflow decisions.

“A home is one of life’s most important milestones and assets,” said Peter Richter, President and co-founder of Flueid. “We are building toward a future where the consumer can have a seamless real estate experience, whether they are a first-time buyer or a long-standing owner. Our expanded partnership with ATG will allow us to support clients at every step of the transaction and deliver the on-demand experience consumers have come to know and expect in their digital journeys.”

In 2021, Flueid saw a 400% increase in revenue and 800% increase in monthly transaction volume. The company was awarded its first patent and a continuation patent, acquired next-gen real estate software provider Vodii, and achieved its SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications. Additionally, in 2022, Flueid was named one of Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, and a HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 and Real Estate Tech100 leader, with HousingWire also naming CEO Peter Bowman a 2022 Vanguard this past October.

About Flueid

Flueid is on a mission to make the rigid real estate process more fluid – fueling transactions with data and insights to make them easily flow from start to finish. The company’s independent, patented platform unlocks data and embeds it into core operating systems of point-of-sale (POS) platforms, lender operating systems (LOS), title production systems (TPS), servicing platforms and marketplaces to fuel decision-making across market segments in the real estate journey. Intentionally sitting at the intersection of InsurTech, PropTech and FinTech, Flueid’s focused on building solutions that make data more accessible and communication more seamless across the real estate life cycle for an enhanced consumer experience and a predictable transaction every time. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com/.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit http://www.aquiline.com.

About Commerce Ventures

Commerce Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in commerce infrastructure technology, primarily in FinTech and Retail Tech. Commerce Ventures has invested in over one hundred portfolio companies since its launch, including category leaders like Bill.com, Marqeta, MX, Narvar, and RetailNext. For more information, visit commerce.vc.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and investors, provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. Silicon Valley Bank operates in centers of innovation around the world and is one of SVB’s core businesses with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. With global commercial banking services, Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing, innovative clients. Learn more at svb.com.

Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB). SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license.