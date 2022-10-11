Infobip integrates with ServiceNow to improve customer experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has integrated with ServiceNow to provide enhanced messaging capabilities for ServiceNow customers. The integration, available now in the ServiceNow® Store, improves the customer experience by using two-way messaging for customer support, resulting in faster response times, consistent messaging, and increased customer satisfaction.

Business messaging continues to gain popularity, reaching 2.7 trillion messages globally in 2020, according to Juniper Research.1 Through this integration, ServiceNow customers can access Infobip’s market-leading omnichannel communications platform, as ranked by tech analyst Omdia.2 Infobip’s messaging solution for ServiceNow enables businesses to deliver one-to-one conversational customer and employee service and support using their preferred channels, including SMS and WhatsApp. The integration delivers frictionless customer experiences that reaches customers where they are.

The benefits of conversational messaging are clear. Previous Infobip clients have been able to reduce contact center costs by up to ten times while increasing net promoter scores by nearly 20 percent. Others have been able to scale quickly and speed-up sales by around six times.

Conversational messaging expedites communication and helps resolve customer and employee issues more quickly, unlocking employee and company productivity. The integration reduces costs by automating some interactions. For example, by handling customer service requests through messaging, agents can process five to 10 times the number compared to a phone-based service, as recorded in previous Infobip use cases.

Veselin Vuković, VP Strategic Partnerships at Infobip, said: “Creating connected customer experiences is at the heart of what Infobip does. By leveraging the world's most connected communications platform, we help partners and their clients unlock new revenue streams and drive loyalty and ultimately growth. Our integration in the ServiceNow Store extends our commitment to the ServiceNow community and enables customers to reap the benefits of rich, conversational channels.”

The integration helps extend the reach of Infobip’s omnichannel communications platform. It also provides ServiceNow customers with access to Infobip’s more than 700 direct carrier relationships globally along with a wide range of channels through a single platform.

Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, security, and contact center solutions help clients overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and increase loyalty – all in a fast, secure, and reliable way.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices worldwide. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO’s annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

____________________________________

1 https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/mobile-business-messaging-to-reach-2-7-trillion

2 https://www.infobip.com/news/omdia-ranks-infobip-as-leader-in-cpaas-universe-report