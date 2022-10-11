Lil’ Drug Store Products to be Exclusive Distributor of the LifeStyles® and SKYN® Brands, Enhancing Sexual Health Category to Convenience Channels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lil’ Drug Store, Inc. (LDSP) is now the exclusive distributor and marketer of LifeStyles Healthcare brands’ broad range of condoms, personal lubricants, devices, and other related products to the convenience channel. For more than 100 years, LifeStyles has been a global leader in the sexual wellness sector since Eric Ansell first started making condoms in Richmond, Australia, in 1905.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Lil’ Drug Store Products to broaden our reach and gain increased access to c-store shoppers across the country,” says Paul Hemings, Director of Channel Sales at LifeStyles. “Lil’ Drug Store Products’ vast CPG expertise gives us confidence in the growth potential for our SKYN® and LifeStyles® brands in the convenience and travel channels.”

According to the recent report by Grand View Research, “the U.S. sexual wellness market size is expected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing acceptance of sexual exploration… Increasing concern about personal hygiene is also one of the factors driving the market.”

The LifeStyles portfolio includes their highly innovative and #1 SKYN® non-latex condoms, LifeStyles® branded leading latex condoms and a full line of sexual wellness products, including personal lubricants and devices marketed under both the SKYN® and LifeStyles® brands.

According to Nielsen data from April 2022, offline retail sales of personal devices in the sexual health category have grown 33% in the last year. The growth in the device segment demonstrates consumer understanding of the link between sexual wellness and overall wellness.

For over 40 years, Lil’ Drug Store Products has developed an extensive network of over 160,000 convenience stores and has been a trusted partner for brands, wholesalers, and retailers within the industry. Carmex®, Ricola®, and Alcon® are a few leading brands that have entrusted Lil’ Drug with exclusive distribution to the convenience channel. Leading health & beauty manufacturers GSK® and Johnson & Johnson® have recognized LDSP’s importance in the convenience channel and developed collaborative partnerships to bring growth and innovation to the HBC category.

“At LDSP, we research, develop and market highly effective, clinically studied personal care products aimed at making a significant difference in people’s lives,” says Hayley Fry, Director of Marketing at Lil’ Drug Store Products. “We are thrilled to offer the full line of LifeStyles® and SKYN® products to the c-store channel to energize this growing and dynamic business category.”

About Lil’ Drug Store Products:

Lil' Drug Store Products, Inc. (LDSP) Founded in 1974 to provide convenient relief to travelers, Lil’ Drug Store Products today serves approximately 160,000 retail outlets. With its growing roster of brand partnerships, LDSP has become the #1 supplier of name-brand and private labeled health and beauty products, automotive needs, sunglasses, cellular accessories, and snack products to our retail and wholesale customers. LDSP proudly serves the point-of-need marketplace that includes convenience stores, hotels, airports, cruise lines and others.