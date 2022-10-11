Progresso Partners with Chef Carla Hall to Spice Up Soup Season

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the weather cools and consumers warm up to soup season, Progresso is partnering with trained chef, television personality, author and restauranteur Carla Hall to inspire new flavorful soup pairings perfect for cozier fall days.

Hall is helping soup lovers add excitement to their lunchtime routine in simple but delicious ways by curating pairings for the brand’s fall favorite soups.

“ With such a great range of soups available, there really is a flavor for everyone with Progresso — and I had so much fun whipping up pairings for some of my favorite varieties,” Hall said. “ I experimented with a lot of flavors and textures to complement the delicious veggies and savory herbs so all of my pairings with Progresso soup effortlessly take lunch time from ordinary to extraordinary!”

Hall’s list includes thoughtful food pairings that match the flavors in favorite Progresso soups:

“ At Progresso, our focus is on delivering quality ingredients and great flavors to bring consumers our best soups. Since Carla is known for her passion and culinary creativity, we couldn’t have picked a better partner to inspire fresh, savory uses for our fan-favorite products!” said Maria Carolina Comings, Business Unit Director, Simple Meals at General Mills. “ Carla whipped up some seriously tasty ideas that spice up our lunches and hit every flavor profile.”

Cozy up to soup season with a bowl of the Carla-inspired pairings and share your favorite combinations by tagging @Progresso on social media. Progresso soups run from $3.88-$4.32 MSRP at select retailers nationwide.

Visit www.Progresso.com to explore all of Hall’s soup pairings and discover more family-favorite soup products from Progresso.

