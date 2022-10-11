Corpay Cross-Border Announces New Collaboration with Greenbackers Investment Capital

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments is pleased to announce a new collaboration between Corpay’s Cross-Border business and Greenbackers Investment Capital (Greenbackers), a specialist venture firm focused on climate & cleantech capital globally.

Through this collaboration, Greenbackers ecosystem network of clean technology providers and investors will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay is truly honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Greenbackers and providing their growing ecosystem of clean technology companies* access to our global payments and foreign exchange services. I am confident that these companies will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, allowing them to better streamline their payments processes and effectively manage their FX exposure,” says Nathan Cheema, Managing Director EMEA, Corpay Cross-Border. “Our team across the EMEA looks forward to helping these innovative enterprises power their cross-border payments, execute plans to manage their currency risk and support their aspirations to grow their businesses globally.”

“Greenbackers is pleased to partner with Corpay Cross-Border and welcome them to our growing support network. Corpay’s in-depth knowledge and expertise in the global payments and currency management space sets them apart – especially with time-sensitive payments and on-demand delivery. They are a natural fit for our growing ecosystem of service Partners and highly relevant to both growing start-ups and funds alike,” says Robert Hokin, Managing Partner, Greenbackers Investment Capital.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com

About Greenbackers Investment Capital

Greenbackers is a specialist venture firm focused on climate & cleantech capital globally. Operating from London, Glasgow and Houston, their mission is to accelerate equity capital into investable climate and clean technology businesses. To learn more visit www.greenbackers.com.

1“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.