SYNAPS Dx Selects FrontRunner Health Care

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), announces the selection of FrontRunner Health Care (FrontRunnerHC), a leading reimbursement technology provider, to help improve transparency for patients and providers on the out-of-pocket costs for the DISCERN™ test.

“FrontRunnerHC provides valuable support to ensure proper and accurate patient insurance verification,” says Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx. “SDx has established reimbursement codes and a reimbursement rate from CMS. FrontRunnerHC provides powerful tools to verify the patient’s specific insurance information that helps us address the need for transparency of the potential cost of the test before it is administered."

DISCERN is a CLIA certified skin test that assesses the factors directly related to the formation of synaptic connections in the brain impacting loss of memory and cognition in people living with AD, as well as regulators of amyloid plaque and tau formation—hallmarks of AD at autopsy.

John ‘JD’ Donnelly, founder and CEO, FrontRunnerHC, says, “We are honored to help SDx in its efforts to provide early diagnosis for AD by enabling access to the patient’s insurance information they need to reduce the risk of unexpected out-of-pocket costs for their DISCERN test and optimize reimbursements while putting their patients first.”

DISCERN is the first minimally invasive skin test for AD to earn Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) Codes 206U and 207U. Medicare-Fee-for-Service has reimbursed the cost of the DISCERN exam. However, patients should verify coverage with their insurance company.

About SYNAPS Dx

SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The Company offers DISCERN™, the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test supporting a clinician’s definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia, even in people recently diagnosed with dementia. SYNAPS Dx’s laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing. Physicians and patients seeking more information can visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the Company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.

About FrontRunnerHC

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients’ experience with instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the most payers in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization’s ability to get paid and their patients' experience. Visit www.FrontRunnerHC.com.