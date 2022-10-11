CallMiner Announces CallMiner for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced it has launched CallMiner for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering sales and support leaders with critical insights into recent customer and prospect interactions, such as voice-based calls, emails and text conversations. By gaining access to CallMiner within Salesforce, organizations can enhance visibility into customer journeys, improve customer satisfaction and drive new revenue opportunities with existing customers.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, CallMiner for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PGHv1EAH.

CallMiner for Salesforce

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner enables organizations to analyze and uncover insights from customer conversations across multiple channels including voice calls, emails, texts, web chats and more. Presented within Salesforce, CallMiner delivers insights from these customer interactions to give sales and support teams the context they need to improve sales and service effectiveness.

“ CallMiner has always focused on empowering our customers with the right information at the right time, in a way that works for them, to ultimately drive transformational business change and growth. The availability of CallMiner on Salesforce AppExchange makes it easier to do just that,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO, CallMiner. “ With this new integration, we’re streamlining the delivery of CallMiner’s powerful insights, all from the convenience of Salesforce, so our customers can more efficiently identify areas of opportunity within their sales motions and drive impactful action.”

With CallMiner for Salesforce, organizations can:

Uncover root causes and maximize cross/upsell opportunities: By delivering account-level summaries and drill-down details of omnichannel customer interactions analyzed by CallMiner, organizations can better understand the root cause of issues and identify at-risk customers to proactively take action. Teams can also assess customer needs based on prior interactions to capitalize on upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

Expose and deliver the right insights at the right time: Organizations can customize the customer interaction and insight data they deliver to sales and support staff within Salesforce, without requiring them to log in to CallMiner. This includes aggregating voice of the customer (VoC) data into a holistic view to help drive next-best action and workflows based on customer needs.

Organizations can customize the customer interaction and insight data they deliver to sales and support staff within Salesforce, without requiring them to log in to CallMiner. This includes aggregating voice of the customer (VoC) data into a holistic view to help drive next-best action and workflows based on customer needs. Gain time to value with a simple, straightforward configuration: The flexible, configurable integration allows organizations to get up and running quickly with minimal IT support. This includes choosing from a menu of widgets during setup to configure the specific types of CallMiner data they want to share within Salesforce.

“ CallMiner for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing critical insights and intelligence into omnichannel customer interactions to drive business performance improvement," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. " AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.