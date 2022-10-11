Uniphore Announces Partnership With Avaya

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GITEX Global--Uniphore, the leader in Conversational AI and Automation, today at GITEX Global 2022, announced a strategic partnership with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to bring its integrated Conversational AI and communications platform to customers across the Middle East and African (MEA) region.

Uniphore’s Conversational AI and Automation products will add deep functionality to the Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS platform. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS makes it easy to connect chat, video, voice, and messaging to deliver enhanced experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint.

With Uniphore, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS users will be able to track, measure, and improve their contact center journey with increased self-serve capabilities, frictionless agent experience, and needle-moving insights. Avaya’s customers will have access to Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation solutions and will be well-placed to digitally onboard customers, including from social media platforms driven by AI-powered solutions.

Uniphore's comprehensive X platform is an integrated conversational AI and automation platform that combines natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation (RPA), automatic speech recognition (ASR), including the Arabic language, emotion AI, and knowledge AI that enterprises need in today’s tech-savvy consumer era. These technology components translate into specific customer offerings in chatbots, voice bots, conversational analytics for quality automation, real-time customer analysis, and agent guidance.

“In today’s uncertain world, consumers want brands to address their needs quickly and efficiently; this makes the customer experience more important than ever,” said Kennedy Pereira, VP, CCaaS Ecosystem, Global Alliances and Partnerships at Uniphore. “We are excited to partner with Avaya to enhance CX, better understand customer insights to achieve superior business outcomes, improve employee performances, and lower customer costs.”

The integrated platform will also enhance employee productivity and efficiency by guiding agents in real-time with in-call alerts, next best action and reduce their after-call work by automating call summarization. This allows agents more time to focus on creating emotional connections with customers, delivering exceptional CX, and reducing operating costs by improving time to resolution and first call resolutions (FCR).

“With Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, we make it easy to connect customers, agents and back-office staff with the insights they need to deliver great experiences. And by adding the power of Uniphore’s AI and automation tools to the platform, we’re able to magnify the effects of these capabilities. We’re excited about the solutions that our joint customers will be able to create with our technologies,” said Ahmad Dorra, Customer Experience Solutions Sales Leader – Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Avaya.

Visit the Avaya stand at GITEX Global at booth Z3-B35 and booth Z1-C10, Zabeel Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre between October 12 and 14, 2022 to learn how Avaya and Uniphore work together to create seamless CX. Uniphore will have its conversational AI and automation platform woven into the Avaya demonstrations on display, showcasing solutions that unlock the value of every conversation.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful conversational automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business user friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com