Inclusively & BetterHelp Join Forces This October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month to Raise Awareness and Support of Mental Health Issues in the Workplace

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent, today announced they are teaming up with BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy platform, this October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). The partnership aims to bring awareness and support to people navigating mental health conditions in the workplace. To learn more about how to support mental health in the workplace with accommodations, please visit www.inclusively.com.

BetterHelp is the largest online therapy platform, providing access to licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and board licensed professional counselors. During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, BetterHelp will provide one free month of online therapy services for Inclusively candidates and customers, new to BetterHelp, so that they can access world-class mental health support.

“Learning how to navigate mental health issues in the workplace is essential in having a positive employment experience,” said Kfir Eyal, VP, Sales & Partnerships, BetterHelp. “Providing the tools and support so that employees can do that effectively is an important step to providing a truly inclusive work environment.”

Connecting our many candidates with employers that have an inclusive culture and support mental health accommodations is critical to finding a position where they can thrive and feel supported,” said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-Founder, Inclusively. “We are so happy to partner with BetterHelp for National Disability Employment Awareness Month, to shed some light on a very important topic that impacts so many people everyday.”

ABOUT INCLUSIVELY

Inclusively a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Our technology curates candidates with disabilities to hiring teams with all the relevant information they need to provide an inclusive experience at scale. Our platform provides integrated access to 1 million diverse candidates to roles based on candidate skills, experience, and accommodations. We make it easy for hiring teams to make accommodations for candidates, rapidly increasing a company’s ability to benefit from diverse talent. And our lean-learning model ensures clients have access to knowledge and expertise when they need it. For more information, please visit inclusively.com.

ABOUT BETTERHELP

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform, with over 26,000 therapists, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month, and a mission to make sure everyone has affordable and safe access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, the organization connects people to accredited psychologists (PhD / PsyD), marriage and family therapists (LMFT), clinical social workers (LCSW / LMSW), and board licensed professional counselors (LPC), and has so far helped more than three million people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health. For more information, please visit betterhelp.com