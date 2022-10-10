Perficient Expands Partnership with Dallas Mavericks, Announces Multi-Year Agreement

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a multi-year expansion of its partnership with the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise.

Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits, including courtside and digital signage and client hospitality amenities. Perficient will also continue as the exclusive sponsor of the Honorary Co-Captain program, in which young Mavericks fans receive an exclusive, on-court pre-game experience.

“The Mavericks are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are well-known for their innovative approach to creating unique fan experiences both on the court and in the community,” said Bill Davis, vice president of marketing, Perficient. “We’re excited to align ourselves with a championship-caliber team built around a multi-generational talent in Luka Doncic. We’re also thrilled to invest beyond the court in the Dallas community via this partnership.”

In addition to its relationship with the Mavericks, Perficient is again collaborating with team owner Mark Cuban and his Foundation to host Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Dallas and Houston regions. Cuban discussed the importance of the AI Bootcamps, among other topics, when he appeared on a recent episode of the Perficient “What If? So What?” podcast. Perficient also recently announced the launch of its Bright Paths Program coding bootcamp in Dallas. Both the Bright Paths and AI Bootcamp programs are designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.

“It’s exciting to partner with a global leader like Perficient that’s as committed to the Dallas region as we are,” said Cynt Marshall, chief executive officer, Dallas Mavericks. “In addition to being a trusted digital consultancy in Dallas and across the globe, Perficient is making worthwhile investments in our community’s STEM education resources. We’re looking forward to our mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

