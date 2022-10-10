Performance Food Group Introduces Exclusive Fair Trade Certified™ Norwegian Salmon Product

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced the launch of its latest seafood item, Bay Winds® Fair Trade Certified™ Norwegian Salmon. Through a partnership with Beaver Street Fisheries™, PFG has exclusive rights to distribute the only farmed salmon in the world that is Fair Trade Certified.

A program of Fair Trade USA™, Fair Trade Certified is the only certification program that covers fundamental human rights, workplace safety, and environmental stewardship while also providing a direct economic benefit to producers and their families. Kvaroy Arctic, the producers of Bay Winds salmon, have helped build schools, introduced aquaculture education programs, and created scholarships funds to promote farm sustainability, animal welfare and environmental protection.

Bay Winds Fair Trade Certified Norwegian Salmon portions are delivered frozen in 10-lb. packages, and are packed in 4-oz., 6-oz. or 8-oz. portions—skin-on or skinless. Just one four-ounce serving of Bay Winds Fair Trade Certified Norwegian salmon has more than 2,000 mg of omega 3s—exceeding the weekly recommended goal. Bay Winds Fair Trade Certified Norwegian Salmon has double the omega-3 content of other farmed salmon, due to the non-GMO food fed to the salmon during their growing period.

For more information on Bay Winds Fair Trade Certified Norwegian Salmon, please visit Bay Winds® Fair Trade-Certified Norwegian Salmon Portions--PerformanceFoodservice.com.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.