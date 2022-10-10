Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and October 25, 2022 Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Mana Capital”) (Nasdaq: MAAQU; MAAQ; MAAQW; MAAQR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-4, relating to the previously announced business combination between Mana Capital and Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Cardio”), a pioneering precision cardiovascular testing company, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mana Capital has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2022. The Proxy Statement contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the special meeting of Mana Capital’s stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). The definitive proxy statement is available at www.sec.gov.

The Special Meeting to approve the proposed business combination is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via a virtual meeting format at https://www.cstproxy.com/manacapitalacquisition/2022. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close promptly after the Special Meeting. Upon closing, the combined company will be called Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., and the combined entity will commence trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols “CDIO” and “CDIOW”. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by Mana Capital’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Every stockholder’s vote FOR ALL proposals is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, Mana Capital requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and, if by internet, no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 24, 2022, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders who hold shares in “street name” (i.e., those stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any Mana Capital stockholder has any questions or need assistance voting, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc., our proxy solicitor, by calling 1-877-870-8565, or banks and brokers can call collect at (206) 870-8565, or by emailing ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

About Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Its efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses operating in North America, Europe and Asia in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. Cardio was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in treatment of cardiovascular disease.

