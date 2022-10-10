Zoetis Named to Fortune’s 2022 Change the World List

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoetis has been named to Fortune’s 2022 Change the World list, a global ranking of the top 50 companies making a positive social impact through business practices that are integral to their core corporate purpose. Zoetis’ inclusion on the list is based on the company’s African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A.) initiative, which recently celebrated five years of progress establishing and developing sustainable veterinary care including access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostic services in Sub-Saharan Africa. Zoetis ranked 20th in the list of 50 companies, according to Fortune.

“Being recognized by Fortune is a proud moment for Zoetis and affirms the impact we can have by living our purpose to nurture the world and humankind by advancing animal care,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Zoetis. “As part of our Driven to Care long-term sustainability goals, we are growing access to veterinary care in emerging markets, and our progress in Sub-Saharan Africa is helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for No Poverty, Zero Hunger and Gender Equality, among others.”

In June of this year, Zoetis reported 5 years of progress for its A.L.P.H.A. initiative, including:

91 innovative veterinary products now commercially available in Sub-Saharan Africa – a vast improvement from 2017 when only four products were commercially available in the region

128 million animals treated – 124 million chickens and 4 million cows

16 diagnostic laboratories fully operational with trained personnel

More than 26,000 farmers, veterinarians and para-veterinarians trained on veterinary care (approximately 30% of whom are women)

Livestock are an essential asset to rural communities and critical to achieving food security in regions with high incidence of livestock and human disease. Sub-Saharan Africa has one of the highest rates of food insecurity and some of the highest human population growth rates in the world. Two-thirds of the global extreme poor live in Sub-Saharan Africa, and smallholder farming is their main source of livelihood, with livestock providing up to 45% of these families’ total income. With over 20% of animal production losses linked to diseases globally, access to quality animal healthcare is vital to protecting not only farmers’ livelihoods, but also the region’s limited natural resources. Animal health is extremely important in contributing to sustainable economic development goals and business opportunities in the region, and Zoetis is committed to continuing to make a positive impact by improving access to critical veterinary products and services and supporting an infrastructure for quality animal healthcare.

The Change the World list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. As nominees are assessed, the most important factors are:

Measurable social impact: The reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact on one or more specific societal problems. Business results: The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value outweigh benefits to the company’s reputation. Degree of innovation: How innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.

Zoetis was named to Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies for 2022 in March and is among Newsweek Magazine's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list. In June 2022, Zoetis shared its 2021 Sustainability Progress Update and ESG and SASB Index. The company will continue to share updates on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care goals, and report annually.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide, from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to our progress toward our Driven to Care aspirations; our sustainability, energy and climate goals, targets and plans; business plans or prospects and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR