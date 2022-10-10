i2c Expands Partnership with Majid Al Futtaim to Launch SHAREPay Card and Mobile Wallet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and launch of a new payment solution – SHAREPay. This solution is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE rewards program, the region’s leading loyalty program, which enables its members to ‘Pay, Earn and Redeem’ points in just one tap.

SHAREPay was recently awarded the most innovative card of the year at the Seamless Awards 2022, the leading awards for the payments, fintech, retail and e-commerce industry. Powered by i2c’s next-gen SaaS platform, SHAREPay is the first of its kind digital wallet in the MENA region, which enables SHARE members to link up to 10 existing debit and credit cards to a single digital card, greatly increasing flexibility and purchasing power for the user. This digital wallet provides consumers instant earning and burning of SHARE points across the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem. Customers can now pay via their linked card or use their SHARE points by simply tapping on any POS terminals across Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, as they push the boundaries on what the retail experience can and should be for today’s consumers,” said Amir Yazdanpanah, General Manager, CEMEA Region, of i2c Inc. “Our technology was designed to help visionaries like Majid Al Futtaim, go to market with differentiated products like SHAREPay, and to do so with unmatched reliability and flexibility.”

“In order to stay ahead of the curve, our commitment to digital transformation has been an imperative part of serving the needs of our customers,” said Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Holding. “We’re looking forward to working with i2c to deliver a truly seamless payment solution by leveraging their innovative processing platform with the SHAREPay card and mobile app, disrupting and reimagining what loyalty and rewards mean to our customers.”

i2c and Majid Al Futtaim have worked together since 2015, and this partnership looks to continue expanding digital payment use cases throughout the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim, Finance

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.