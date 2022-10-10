FiscalNote Announces Continued Momentum and Growth Trajectory Through Expansion of U.S. Public Sector Customer Base

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced a broad series of customer agreements across the U.S. public sector to include all three branches of government, signaling continued growth and momentum for its business and portfolio of products and services, bolstering its position as the market leader and category creator.

FiscalNote’s customer success announcement includes both new customer wins, significant renewals of existing clients, as well as the expansion of contracts which provide additional products and services to existing customers who are leveraging the company’s growing portfolio fueled by its ongoing acquisition strategy from the past 18 months.

“In a global and domestic climate which continues to generate macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility and uncertainty, today’s announcement of FiscalNote’s growing and expanding customer base across the federal U.S. public sector reinforces the importance, impact, resilience, and durability of our portfolio of products and services,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “FiscalNote remains an essential and mission-critical partner for lawmaking and policymaking institutions across a broad array of agencies, departments, and offices in all branches of the federal government. This is not only one of the key drivers of our continued success as a company, but underscores how FiscalNote’s products are helping to make government more effective, efficient, informed, and transparent to the people it serves - officials, lawmakers, citizens, and constituents. We are excited about our ongoing momentum, customer expansion, and the trajectory of growth our business continues to generate.”

Recent U.S. public sector contract wins announced by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

Major Executive Branch Customers, such as the Executive Office of the President, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Federal Election Commission (FEC).

such as the Congressional Research Service, Architect of the U.S. Capitol, and the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. Major Judicial Branch Customers, such as the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, FiscalNote also continues to serve its significant worldwide public sector customer base outside the U.S. - to include such key markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region - where the company and its products provide support and services to international agencies, governments, ministries, and diplomatic institutions.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.