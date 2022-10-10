Country music star Scotty McCreery receives Angels Among Us award for support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-Platinum-selling, chart-topping country artist Scotty McCreery has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, which singles out a country artist each year for outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Alabama lead singer Randy Owen presented McCreery with the award at the Country Cares Seminar, an annual gathering of music artists and industry professionals who come together to learn how to help raise funds and awareness for St. Jude. The event precedes the launch of the #ThisShirtSavesLives promotion in support of the #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids initiative.

McCreery has released five consecutive No. 1 hits including “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It.” Since 2014, Scotty and his wife, Gabi have been champions of the St. Jude mission. From visiting the St. Jude campus to appearing on “Celebrity Family Feud” and donating his $25,000 winnings to the institution, the Triple Tigers recording artist has supported several St. Jude campaigns over nearly a decade of partnership. He and his wife are expecting their first child, a son, in early November.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude,” said McCreery. “The patients and families here have been an inspiration to me, just as I know they are to so many other country artists as well. With continued support from country radio and our loyal listeners, who pitch in to play their part for this wonderful cause, we can make a difference together by helping ensure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. That’s a beautiful thing to me, and I’m happy to lend my voice in support of such an amazing cause. And then to receive this award from the legendary Randy Owen himself is a moment I’ll treasure always.”

Past recipients of the Angels Among Us award include namesake Randy Owen, country groups, Florida Georgia Line and Lady A, artists Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, and industry leaders Lon Helton and Bill Mayne.

The country music industry has a legacy of supporting the patients of St. Jude. Cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem, and the country music industry helped to raise nearly $50 million in 2021 for St. Jude. The continued support from the country music community helps fuel the current six-year, $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan to accelerate research and treatment for childhood catastrophic diseases.

For more information, please visit musicgives.org.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.