ALTRD.TV’s Open Minds Documentary Explores the Promising Future of Psychedelic Medicine

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALTRD.TV, the streaming network for progressive culture, released the trailer for its new upcoming series Open Minds: Exploring Psychedelic Medicine, coming in 2023. The series concentrates on the resurgence of psychedelic research for mental health treatments, with leading industry experts from The Chopra Foundation, MAPS, The McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy, Cybin Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) and others.

Open Minds is a six-part miniseries that explores the topics of consciousness, the experience of using psychedelic treatments, current research and what the future of mental healthcare can look like.

“Open Minds explores many of the questions surrounding psychedelics as a treatment for mental health. We connected with industry leaders, researchers, and people who have used these treatments firsthand to find the answers. This collaboration allowed us to paint a picture of the future of psychedelic therapy while remembering where we’ve come from in the past,” said Executive Producer Joshua Otten. “When we first started this documentary, we didn’t realize the profound impact this research could have on millions of people around the world in need of new and innovative treatment for their mental health.”

The documentary features researcher Dennis McKenna, who has conducted interdisciplinary research on the ethnopharmacology of Amazonian traditional medicines for over 40 years, and Dr. Deepak Chopra, professor, author, and founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism. The series also features Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc., Bryan Johnson, Founder and CEO of Kernel, Keith Ferrazzi, Founder and Chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight, Adam Strauss, Comedian and Psychedelic advocate and Cristie Strongman, MDMA Psychotherapist and Trainer at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) on clinical trials for PTSD with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy.

“Through clinical trials we can now begin to see the impact of psychedelic medicine and the potential to help people who are suffering from mental health disorders such as PTSD,” said Christie Strongman, who has firsthand experience working with patients in MAPS groundbreaking research. “It’s important to raise awareness for alternative healing modalities that have massive potential to shift our understanding of modern medicine and treatment of mental illness.”

“The world is changing so fast now, and psychedelics may become necessary to make sense of it all. We were able to learn from these bold pioneers of science and witness what we may be stepping into next,” said Robert Schober, Director of Open Minds.

About ALTRD.TV

About the cast:

Doug Drysdale

Doug Drysdale is CEO of Cybin Inc. During Doug’s 30+ years of experience in the healthcare sector, he has formed cohesive management teams, recruited board members, and has raised around $4 billion of both public and private capital. Previously, Doug was Head of M&A at Actavis Group, leading 15 corporate acquisitions across three continents, between 2004 and 2008. Over this period, Doug raised approximately $3 billion of capital and managed lending syndicates including over 25 banks, to fund the company’s growth. Actavis was sold to Watson Pharmaceuticals in 2012 for EUR4.25 billion.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author of over 89 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.

Bryan Johnson

Bryan Johnson is founder & CEO of Kernel, working to make neuro measurement mainstream; OS Fund, where he invested $100M in the predictable engineering of atoms, molecules, and organisms; and Blueprint, an endeavor to neutralize aging. Previously, Johnson was the founder/CEO of Braintree Venmo, which PayPal acquired for $800M. He is an outdoor adventure enthusiast, pilot, and author of children’s books, Code 7 and The Proto Project.

Adam Strauss

Adam Strauss is a stand up comedian and monologist based in New York. The New York Times said The Mushroom Cure, Adam's monologue about treating his OCD with psychedelics, "mines a great deal of laughter from disabling pain," The Chicago Tribune called it "arrestingly honest and howlingly funny," and Michael Pollan called it "brilliant, hilarious and moving". Adam also speaks about OCD and psychedelics in articles, on podcasts, and at conferences.

Keith Ferrazzi

Keith Ferrazzi is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and executive team coach who helps executive teams harness Radical Adaptability and Co-Elevation® to transform enterprises in an unpredictable work world. As Founder and Chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight and its Go Forward to Work applied research institute, he works with top organizations to maximize team performance and achieve transformative outcomes. With over 20 years of experience coaching c-suite executive teams, Ferrazzi is recognized as one of the world’s most sought-after executive team coaches. He formerly served as CMO and Head of Sales at Deloitte and Starwood Hotels.

Dennis McKenna

Dennis McKenna has conducted interdisciplinary research on the ethnopharmacology of Amazonian traditional medicines for over 40 years and is the Principal Founder and President of The McKenna Academy. He is a founding Board member of the Heffter Research Institute (Heffter.org). He taught ethnopharmacology at the University of Minnesota from 2000 to 2017. In 2019, he founded The McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy

Cristie Strongman

Cristie Strongman, M.A., Ed.M, MHC-LP, is a multiracial Latina from Panama who works with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) as a trainer and therapist in clinical trials on PTSD with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. She is an educator and trainer to mental health professionals on psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration and has a therapy practice in New York City.

Robert Schober

Robert Schober is a director, writer, and visual effects artist based in Los Angeles, California. His career spans twenty years, creating commercials for tech giants like Google and Microsoft and 50+ music videos for such luminaries as Metallica, The Killers, Mastodon, Jennifer Hudson, and Demi Lovato. In 2010, he won the NME video of the year award for his work with My Chemical Romance. His proudest directing accomplishment to date is “Can’t Deny My Love,” a musical film starring Evan Rachel Wood and Brandon Flowers, and written for M Night Shyamalan. Two of his screenplays “I’m Worried About You” and “Cram Session” are currently in development.