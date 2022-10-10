melin Launches Infinite THERMAL Winter Hat Collection

melin teamed up with pro snowboarder, Olympian, and adventurist, Louie Vito, to create a limited-edition Infinite A-Game in his signature go-to maroon color. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today melin is announcing the Infinite THERMAL Collection of hats to make all cold weather adventures more enjoyable. melin teamed up with pro snowboarder, Olympian, and adventurist, Louie Vito, to create a limited-edition Infinite A-Game in his signature go-to maroon color. The A-Game Infinite is available in maroon, frost, navy, and olive. The Trenches Infinite is available in maroon and frost. melin is proud to partner with the High Fives Foundation, donating a portion of proceeds to support their work in helping adaptive athletes follow their dreams.

“I love being outside in the mountains, so when I’m not riding you can catch me camping, fishing, hiking – I really just like being in nature and that’s the best part about having my Infinite A-Game – infinite possibilities in one hat,” Louie Vito said.

The Infinite THERMAL Collection was put to the test in Louie’s backyard of the Wasatch Range in the Rockies but made for everyday living. Imagine having no boundaries this winter with the Infinite THERMAL Collection keeping you comfortable with moisture outside and heat inside.

Made with 4-way stretch, the Infinite THERMAL is water and snow resistant so you can worry less about your hat and more about the outdoors. The Dri-Blaze sweatband is crafted with a proprietary coffee carbon fabric designed to retain heat with a buttery soft microfleece lining for next level warmth and comfort.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2022 Infinite Collection will go to the High Fives Foundation, dedicated to supporting athletes with life-altering injuries and providing hope and resources. To learn more about the High Fives Foundation, visit: https://highfivesfoundation.org.

To celebrate the kickoff of the snow sports season, melin is giving away one Epic, IKON, or Mountain Collective Ski pass (winners choice) per week throughout the month of October! At melin, our mission is to help you Adventure Better. Whether it's on the water in the summer or on the mountain in the winter, melin’s line of premium, innovative headwear is designed for you to spend more time outdoors doing what you love. To enter the Adventure Better giveaway, visit: https://melin.com/pages/adventure-better-giveaway.

Don’t miss grabbing this cold weather essential. Staying warm and in style, the possibilities are infinite. Each THERMAL Infinite Collection style arrives at $79 MSRP, and it is available now on melin.com.

