JCPenney Partners with HairToStay This October in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, JCPenney is proud to partner with nonprofit organization HairToStay and donate $50,000 to help fund hair-preserving, scalp cooling treatments for low-income cancer patients going through chemotherapy. In building on JCPenney Beauty’s commitment to making everyone feel beautiful, JCPenney Beauty is also committed to providing education about HairToStay and fundraising initiatives for customers, associates and JCPenney Salon stylists.

HairToStay is the first and only nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients undergoing treatment in the U.S. afford scalp cooling, a treatment that can dramatically reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Scalp cooling is a relatively new solution that is only just beginning to be covered by public and private insurance.

“Our stylists work with our clients every day, and they’re some of the first people our clients typically call after a cancer diagnosis. They’ll explain they need a ‘chemo cut’ in preparation for losing their hair during treatment,” said Lori Chumley, Director of Salon Operations and Communication. “As a breast cancer survivor myself, I thought about how magical it would be for us to be able to share with those clients that they don’t have to lose their hair – that there’s another option during chemo treatment.”

According to HairToStay, approximately eight percent of cancer patients will elect to not go through chemotherapy, a potentially life-saving treatment, because of the fear of hair loss. Now, there is another option. Cooling the scalp is thought to prevent hair loss by affecting two cellular processes: first, blood flow to hair follicle cells is reduced, therefore exposing them to fewer chemotherapy medications, and second, the rate of cellular metabolism is slowed, thereby reducing the effect of whatever chemo medication is present.

A good hair day means more when you are fighting cancer. By supporting HairToStay, JCPenney hopes to aid in transforming the cancer journey for a patient going through chemotherapy treatment.

“Our salons and their stylists play an important role in the JCPenney customer experience for many, building a trusting relationship and rapport with their clients. They see that oftentimes, much of one’s physical identity can be defined by their hair," said Jo Osborne, senior executive, general merchandise manager at JCPenney. "It's our sincere hope that this partnership with HairToStay empowers women to maintain their sense of self and feel beautiful even through the uncertainty and discomfort they might face."

It has always been JCPenney’s mission to serve our customers, and we continue to strive to support them and their families in all the ways they may need. As an advocate for the diverse working American family, we are here to help our customers through all of life’s moments, especially the difficult ones.

For more information on our partnership with HairToStay or to make a donation, please visit JCPenney’s donation page at hairtostay.com or head into your nearest JCPenney store.

