ATHLYT and Urban Edge Network Team Up To Offer NIL Opportunities to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATHLYT, a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) platform that boasts, “NIL For All,” and Urban Edge Network (UEN), whose HBCU LeaguePass+ is bringing Historically Black College and University (HBCU) sports to fans worldwide, continue to create NIL opportunities for HBCU students, this time with for the student-athletes of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC).

Having already created more than $100,000 in NIL opportunities for student-athletes at HBCU schools with ads for companies like Verizon, Walgreens and Procter & Gamble, ATHLYT and UEN are expanding their service within the HBCU community. “GCAC is a key conference representing some of the best and brightest HBCU students and athletes across this key geographical region. UEN is bringing direct media monetization opportunities to these institutions. This is a game changer,” said CEO of Urban Edge Network Todd Brown.

“We remain committed to creating NIL opportunities for all student-athletes, regardless of school, sport, or position,” said Chief Brand Officer for ATHLYT Ray Austin. “While others are chasing the few athletes they think will be the ‘big names,’ we are proving that all athletes have incredible value in the NIL marketplace.”

Having carefully evaluated the opportunities for their student-athletes available in the NIL market, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference decided on the ATHLYT/UEN partnership. “As the landscape of athletics changes and NIL policies take the forefront, it is imperative that we remain ahead of the curve,” says GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes. “We are excited to partner with ATHLYT as we provide a platform for our conference student-athletes to build their own brands.”

About ATHLYT:

ATHLYT is a name, image, likeness (NIL) platform co-founded by former NFL player and current Fan Controlled Football Commissioner Ray Austin and casting director Brian Jagger with a focus and commitment to make NIL deals impactful, valuable, and most importantly, available for all. With their tagline “NIL for all,” ATHLYT has paid out over one thousand individual NIL deals in less than six months.

About UEN & HBCU League Pass+:

UEN is a Black-owned media company focused on publishing and distributing content from HBCUs. Their mission is to connect brands with content and culture, while also providing the institutions with monetization opportunities. UEN developed HBCU League Pass+, an ad-supported Black College Sports Network. The platform delivers 24/7 access to live and on-demand content from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

About the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference

The GCAC is celebrating its 40th year as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The GCAC is one of only five conferences comprised of members representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States. The GCAC membership includes Dillard University (LA), Fisk University (TN), Oakwood University (AL), Philander Smith College (AR), Rust College (MS), Southern University at New Orleans (LA), Tougaloo College (MS), and Wiley College (TX).