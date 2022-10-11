Wasabi Technologies Expands APAC Leadership with Southeast Asia Country Manager to Further Grow Partner and Customer Adoption of Hot Cloud Storage

BOSTON & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has bolstered the growing demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage in Southeast Asia with the addition of Sunny Chua as country manager. Under Chua’s leadership, Wasabi will help South East Asian partners and customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives with a cloud storage solution that enables enterprises to make the most of their data and improve their cloud infrastructure resiliency.

Wasabi has seen tremendous growth in APAC, as the market has rapidly adopted technology and experienced accelerated data growth as a result. As Wasabi expands its presence in Asia, Chua brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and a broad business development background to build the company’s reach into local enterprises, and help companies improve economics and performance with a multi-cloud strategy. He previously held business development roles for the APAC teams at Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft, and most recently has grown the go-to-market leadership of regional startups in the technology space. Chua’s experience will be impactful as he fosters partner alliances and relationships in APAC.

“ The explosion of data in ASEAN has led to the need for effective data management solutions that are simple and affordable so enterprises can spend time on innovating and launching their business forward,” said Chua. “ I’m elated to join a company with a singular focus on delivering the best cloud storage.”

Wasabi is also expanding its presence in South East Asia with new partnerships, including Equinix, HYCU, Hanwha, Veeam, SiS Distribution and OneT Solutions. Chua’s appointment follows the recent addition of country managers in Australia and Japan, and the addition of Michael King as vice president and general manager of APAC. The new appointments follow the opening of four storage regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently, Singapore.

Wasabi provides fast, affordable, and highly reliable cloud data storage for businesses all over the world at 1/5th the cost of large hyperscale providers or on-premises storage with no charges for egress or API requests, and no complex tiering. The company has gained tremendous traction in the cloud storage market, with revenues more than doubling from 2020-2021, and more than 40,000 customers in over 100 countries and 13 worldwide storage regions, including four currently in Asia Pacific. Wasabi recently announced it achieved unicorn status after closing $250 million in new funding, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion. The funds will enable the company to expand into additional vertical markets and geographies, a testament to Wasabi’s vision to deliver a new generation of cloud storage architecture to the world.

Wasabi Technologies will be at the 2022 Cloud Expo Asia event in Singapore Oct. 11-12 at booth F45 where local leadership, partners and customers will be in attendance. Join Michael King, Wasabi APAC VP and GM, at 9:45-10:05 a.m. SST Oct. 12 in the Digital Transformation Theater for a panel discussion featuring Wasabi partners Equinix and Veeam as they share how to uncover the full potential of edge computing for enterprises. King will also be presenting at 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m. SST Oct. 12 in the Next-Gen Cloud Strategy Theater on how the next generation of cloud architecture is changing the way organizations use data storage.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

